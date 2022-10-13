Read full article on original website
Roger Stone slammed Ivanka Trump after not getting pardoned, video shows
Republican operative calls Trump an ‘abortionist bitch’ in video released by film-maker who provided footage to January 6 panel
Being subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee wasn't even the worst of Trump's day
Here's how bad Donald Trump's day was on Thursday.
Giuliani names Trump election deniers as witnesses in legal ethics case
Doug Mastriano, Jenna Ellis and Peter Navarro among those named in case related to attempt to overturn Pennsylvania result
Sen. Ron Johnson Booed After Debate Answer About Rival's 'Admirable' Qualities Backfires
Moderators of the second debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his challenger in Wisconsin, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, tried to end the event on a positive note Thursday, asking each U.S. Senate candidate to say something nice about the other. But Johnson, a loyalist to former President Donald...
FBI was reportedly warned agents were ‘sympathetic’ to Capitol rioters – as it happened
NBC News reports No 2 Paul Abbate received warning about large number of bureau employees in email – follow the latest
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
White House aide: Trump said, ‘I don’t want people to know that we lost’
WASHINGTON — After the Supreme Court rejected then-President Trump’s election challenge cases, he flew into a rage and insisted that his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “figure it out,” according to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Trump “had said something to the effect of, ‘I...
Biden 'stunned' by Iranian protests: 'It's awakened something that I don't think will be quieted in a long, long time'
President Joe Biden said Friday he was "stunned" by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, saying the nation has been "awakened" by the women-led protests and won't be quieted for "a long, long time."
Independent candidate upends Oregon race for governor and gives GOP an opening
CNN — Betsy Johnson casts herself as the candidate for Oregon governor who will speak for voters who are “fed up” with homeless encampments and trash-strewn streets and tired of watching Republicans and Democrats “fight like two cats in a sack.”. Latest election news. Obama to...
Dana Bash presses Kari Lake: 'Are you undermining faith in elections?'
CNN's Dana Bash presses Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake about her false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" and "rigged."
Here's why Xi's subtle gestures during speech worries people
During Xi Jinping's almost two-hour speech at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, the Chinese leader paused several times to clear his throat and sip tea. CNN's Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang explains why the subtle gestures have some observers concerned.
Newell Normand: Mayor Cantrell is trying to fool us with claims of a GOP conspiracy against her
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is trying to fool us with claims of a GOP conspriacy against her
How a Trump favorite is already tainting a new election with his playbook
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake showed Sunday how a new generation of Donald Trump protégés are using the former President's anti-democratic playbook to taint another election.
Nancy Pelosi did what Donald Trump failed to do on January 6
CNN — Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence don’t see eye to eye on much of anything politically. They are not now, nor have they ever been — even during Pence’s time in Congress – allies or even friends. And yet, on January 6, 2021 –...
Exclusive: Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab
Washington CNN — Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.
Durham rebukes his own witness and slams FBI's Russia probe after trial setbacks
The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham's probe took an unexpected turn Wednesday, with Durham grilling and rebuking his own witness after the witness seemed to bolster the defense of Igor Danchenko, a key Steele dossier source.
Opinion: The biggest mystery after the dramatic January 6 revelations
Julian Zelizer writes that Thursday's January 6 committee hearing broke new ground with two key moments -- the uninamous vote to subpeona former President Donald Trump and the never-before-seen footage of legislators calling for help during the riot. The question is whether we, as a nation, act on this information and demand accountability
Start your week smart: Snow crabs, China, Russia, Mexico, January 6
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
MLB・
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
Actor George Clooney talks to CNN's Chris Wallace about what concerns him about the US political discourse and the prospects of a possible Joe Biden v. Donald Trump rematch in 2024.
