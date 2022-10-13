ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
CNN

Here's why Xi's subtle gestures during speech worries people

During Xi Jinping's almost two-hour speech at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, the Chinese leader paused several times to clear his throat and sip tea. CNN's Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang explains why the subtle gestures have some observers concerned.
CNN

Exclusive: Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab

Washington CNN — Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.
CNN

Opinion: The biggest mystery after the dramatic January 6 revelations

Julian Zelizer writes that Thursday's January 6 committee hearing broke new ground with two key moments -- the uninamous vote to subpeona former President Donald Trump and the never-before-seen footage of legislators calling for help during the riot. The question is whether we, as a nation, act on this information and demand accountability
