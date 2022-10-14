Read full article on original website
Marlene Harrison
5d ago
republicans need to do their job. They were elected to serve us! So grow a pair, you whiny congress, and STAND UP TO THIS MAN CHILD!if you get smacked in the face, its what youre paid for!!!
Reply(5)
35
Trump4prisonow
5d ago
a powerful woman intimidates him, he's terrified, you see him cower before a strong woman like Speaker Pelosi, and run to hide behind the skirt of another like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when he tries to deflect. he's a coward.
Reply
22
nightmare
5d ago
I thought he said he liked her. obviously see; only trying to butter her up. just like everyone else he'll throw under the bus. just think what he thinks about you. remember; I love republicans because they're ignorant and gullible.
Reply(3)
25
Related
Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book
CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
CNN — A former executive at Donald Trump’s media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Rant About 'Real America' Backfires Spectacularly
The Ohio lawmaker gets called out for trying to deflect from the day's big news about Donald Trump.
Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks
Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
See how McConnell responded to Trump's racist comments about his wife
In a CNN exclusive, Manu Raju spoke with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell about his support for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and his response to racist remarks about his wife from former President Donald Trump.
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
Trump lashed out at George Stephanopoulos in profanity-laced tirade after 2016 interview, new book says
New York CNN Busniess — Donald Trump berated ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, descending into a profanity-laced tirade after the journalist asked him in a 2016 interview about Russia, according to a forthcoming book set for release next week. The book, “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman of The New...
Trump may have blown up his own defence in E Jean Carroll case
Donald Trump may have blown up his defence in his case against E Jean Carroll, who has accused him of defamation. Ms Carroll accused Mr Trump of defamation after he lashed out at her while rejecting her allegation that he raped in a department store in New York more than 20 years ago. Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington posted a statement by the former president on the social media platform last week, ahead of the deposition on 19 October.“You have to fight for years, and spend a fortune, in order to get your reputation back from liars, cheaters, and hacks…It...
Former Trump attorney: Trump doesn't want to be President. He wants to be dictator
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reacts to new exclusive footage of Congressional leaders during the January 6th insurrection, and discusses former President Trump's response.
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, talks with CNN’s Kasie Hunt about Rhodes and his trial for involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Haberman asks Trump how he found out about the insurrection. Hear his reply
CNN's Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss what former President Donald Trump told Haberman he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot. Haberman interviewed the former president for an upcoming book.
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels
An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 35