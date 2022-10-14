ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlene Harrison
5d ago

republicans need to do their job. They were elected to serve us! So grow a pair, you whiny congress, and STAND UP TO THIS MAN CHILD!if you get smacked in the face, its what youre paid for!!!

Trump4prisonow
5d ago

a powerful woman intimidates him, he's terrified, you see him cower before a strong woman like Speaker Pelosi, and run to hide behind the skirt of another like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when he tries to deflect. he's a coward.

nightmare
5d ago

I thought he said he liked her. obviously see; only trying to butter her up. just like everyone else he'll throw under the bus. just think what he thinks about you. remember; I love republicans because they're ignorant and gullible.

CNN

Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
CBS News

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump may have blown up his own defence in E Jean Carroll case

Donald Trump may have blown up his defence in his case against E Jean Carroll, who has accused him of defamation. Ms Carroll accused Mr Trump of defamation after he lashed out at her while rejecting her allegation that he raped in a department store in New York more than 20 years ago. Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington posted a statement by the former president on the social media platform last week, ahead of the deposition on 19 October.“You have to fight for years, and spend a fortune, in order to get your reputation back from liars, cheaters, and hacks…It...
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels

An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
CNN

CNN

