Police: Man attacked with hatchet in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after an assault in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Brownsville Road on Thursday night for reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building.

Once on scene, officers located a male victim with multiple injuries to his head and face “from some type of weapon.”

Medics transported the man to a hospital.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

WATCH the video above for more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Target 11 Exclusive: Man accused of raping foster child in Pittsburgh facing similar charges in Ohio

©2022 Cox Media Group