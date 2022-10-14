ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Man attacked with hatchet in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzMOB_0iYLzFpy00

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after an assault in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Brownsville Road on Thursday night for reports of a man calling for help outside of an apartment building.

Once on scene, officers located a male victim with multiple injuries to his head and face “from some type of weapon.”

Medics transported the man to a hospital.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

WATCH the video above for more details.

Target 11 Exclusive: Man accused of raping foster child in Pittsburgh facing similar charges in Ohio

CBS Pittsburgh

South Side shooting leaves one man in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the South Side. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m., police were called to S. 14th Street and E. Carson for gunfire after an altercation. They found a man who had been shot in the chest and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not named any suspects and no one has been taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Police asking for help to locate missing North Side woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing North Side woman. "SVU detectives are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing female," the Facebook post read. "Tara Steiner, 38, is described as 5'0" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with green eyes,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
PENN HILLS, PA
