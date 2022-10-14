Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukie, OR
Milwaukie is a city and a suburb of Portland, Oregon, primarily located in Clackamas County, with a small fraction extending to Multnomah County. This former mill town, founded in 1847 along the Willamette River, once competed with Portland’s shipping industry during the 19th century. Milwaukie is the birthplace of...
Channel 6000
October record: Portland never warmer this late in year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Saturday set new high temperature records in various locales around Oregon, there is one record truly noteworthy: Portland has never been this warm this late in the year. Records stretch as far back as 1940 at the Portland airport. Records were set all across...
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
Portland-born rapper Aminé to make orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland-born rapper, singer and songwriter Aminé is set to make his orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, Nov.9. The rapper made the announcement in an Instagram reel. The Oregon Symphony solidified the announcement and launched ticket sales on their site with their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
Did Portland protests help or harm Rose City’s reputation and race relations? See Oregonian/OregonLive poll results
Portland area voters strongly believe 2020′s racial justice protests that often devolved into raucous melees sullied the city’s reputation and didn’t do much to improve race relations, polling commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The protests over more than 100 nights did more harm than good to Portland’s...
Portland weather Sunday brings poor air, high of 82 — and rain when?
It is not August, but it continues to feel like it in Portland. Sunday’s temperatures in the Portland area may reach a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. You may want to rethink some of your outdoor activities, however.
Watch elephants at Oregon Zoo smashing pumpkins
Elephants at Portland's Oregon Zoo helped usher in the Halloween season by tackling some giant pumpkins donated by a local growers' club.Oct. 14, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Portland Mercury
A Terrible Scourge on Our Fine City
I’m so tired of all the complaints and negativity I see here and all around the city. Everywhere you look, people are whining about every aspect of life in Portland. Just stop! It’s depressing! Nobody ever solved anything by complaining about it all day. Do you really want to live your lives being grouchy and irritable all the damn time? I’m just so sick of having to live in this god-forsaken city with a bunch of whiny crybabies. Knock it off with all the negativity, and be glad that things aren’t worse than they are (and just you wait, because they will be)! Here, I’ll go first: I’m so energized by all the constructive criticism I see here and everywhere around our fine city. Wherever you look, people have great ideas about how to make Portland even better. Keep it up! It’s inspiring! The first step to fixing anything is recognizing the problem itself. Why settle for the status quo when we can build a better future together? I’m just so proud to share this wonderful city with people who are so passionate about improving things. Keep those creative juices flowing, and never stop dreaming of a better tomorrow (just you wait, because we’ll get there)!
thatoregonlife.com
Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts
Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
Weekend weather: Record high temperatures expected in the Portland area
After a cool start to the morning, many areas in the Willamette Valley are expected to see temperatures in the 80s today. The hazy, warm weather will continue Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The record high for Oct. 15 in Portland was set in 2015 at 80 degrees....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seattle, Portland forecast to set record highs as above-normal warmth grips Northwest
The northwestern United States has had its share of heat waves since early this past summer, and another bout of abnormal warmth will reach a peak this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Across much of the nation, average high temperatures tend to drop significantly as the autumn season progresses, and the...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
KGW
Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back
PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver
Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
Mama Chow’s Kitchen leaving downtown Portland, but influence will stay the same
A downtown Portland food cart that's been around since 2014 recently made the hard decision to move out and into another part of the city.
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
KGW
Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0