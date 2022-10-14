ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Bulletin

Connecticut's cannabis industry weighs in: Does President Biden's announcement matter?

U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments on cannabis at the federal level earlier this month could have a longer-term impact on Connecticut's budding cannabis industry. USA Today reported Oct. 6 that more than 6,500 people nationwide will be affected by Biden’s announcement that he will pardon people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession....
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

A celebration of Brexit benefits for travellers

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“Significant and continued disruption for a very long time”: that was the gloomy worst-case scenario set out this week by Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover. As boss of the main surface access point between the UK and continental Europe, he was warning of the consequences of the new EU Entry-Exit System, to which the UK asked to...
TRAVEL

