WARRENVILLE, S.C. — An Aiken man accused of stealing the ashes of his ex-girlfriend's mother has been arrested and now faces desecration and burglary charges. According to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to Augusta Road in Warrenville on Tuesday where they spoke with the suspect's ex-girlfriend who said she had left her home the previous evening to visit a friend.

WARRENVILLE, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO