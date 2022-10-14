ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

Richmond County Coroner investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday evening, 10/14/2022 at 11:39 P.M.  The crash occurred at Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road.   Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27 years old of Smoketree Road Augusta was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One dead, one deputy on leave following stun gun incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead and one Richmond County deputy is on leave due to an investigation following a stun gun incident. Just after 12:30 Sunday morning, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Kensington Drive. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta. According to the Coroner’s Office the accident happened around 9:37 on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn hit a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Victims identified in two Saturday night Augusta homicides

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate homicides that happened Saturday night. According to authorities, the first one happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner’s office investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Augusta. Dispatch said, the accident took place just before 2:15 on Sunday morning. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Aiken man arrested after allegedly stealing ashes of ex-girlfriend's mother to sell for heroin

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — An Aiken man accused of stealing the ashes of his ex-girlfriend's mother has been arrested and now faces desecration and burglary charges. According to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to Augusta Road in Warrenville on Tuesday where they spoke with the suspect's ex-girlfriend who said she had left her home the previous evening to visit a friend.
WARRENVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three women are being sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Georgia State Patrol involved in deadly crash on Washington Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. The vehicle was being pursued by Georgia State Patrol when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
WARRENVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. Richard Sims, 42, of Augusta, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash that happened just after 5:45 p.m. He...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Georgia Railroad Depot, 1898, Camak

Camak’s rare two-story depot dates to circa 1898. It’s still used by CSX. The town itself was named for James A. Camak (1822-1893), who served as the first president of the Georgia Railroad, and was incorporated the year the depot was built. The Warren County website details the...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County man reported to have dementia has been found

UPDATE, 5:13 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Clem Miller has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who is reported to have dementia. According to authorities, Clem Miller, 62, was last seen at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 13th leaving […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County investigators searching for missing mother and daughter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Augusta mother and her three-year-old daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Lashaun Ponder was last seen Wednesday, walking away from her home on the 100 block of Brandywine Pl. along with her daughter, Nyomi. Lashaun's mother tells investigators she is suffering from bipolar disorder and depression.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

