Waco, TX

WVNews

Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown area rich in haunted history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sharon Weaver

REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Divorces

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in September in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Nicole Renee Rice from George Wayne Rice.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

MYERS — A son, Axton Brent Myers, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 5, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Kesley Myers (Shaver) and Kyle Myers of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carrie Shaver of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Michele Woods and Dennis Myers of Clarksburg. Great-grandparents are Howard and Shirley Riffle, Clarksburg, James and Mary Ann Shaver, New Milton, Tanya Weekley-Burnside, Clarksburg, Mary Myers, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

— Tyler Prince, 27, Lost Creek, and Tessa Hartley, 30, Lost Creek. — Devon Timothy Toppings, 27, Clarksburg, and Leanna Nicole Shaw, 29, Clarksburg.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Westminster man dies in Friendsville crash

FRIENDSVILLE — Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack reported that a Westminster man died in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 15 at the 2400 block of Blooming Rose Road, Friendsville. James Watson, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by Garrett County EMS personnel.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

TALA source for all things haunted in Lewis County

Fall is a wonderful time of transformation. Leaves change color and begin to fall to the ground, the air gets a little bit cooler and a blanket might be needed for front porch sitting in the evenings, and things start to get spookier as time marches closer and closer to Halloween.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

