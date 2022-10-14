Read full article on original website
Related
Official: China mining more coal but increasing wind, solar
BEIJING (AP) — China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages, an official said Monday, adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is a big investor in wind and solar,...
'Walled-in' China under Xi Jinping poses long-term global challenges
During China's 'National Day' holiday in early October, several expatriate friends and I took our young children -- who are of mixed races and tend to stand out in a Chinese crowd -- to the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing.
Pound edges higher as Jeremy Hunt brings forward tax and spending plans – business live
New chancellor prepares to anounce measures to support fiscal sustainability in attempt to calm volatile markets; pound gains a cent
Comments / 0