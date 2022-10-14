Read full article on original website
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
NHL・
Fans energized after Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA - "It's a good time to be a Philly fan right now," said Justin Young. The Phillies didn't just beat the Braves in the first home playoff game in over a decade. They won in a rout. The fans got to savor a big win delivered by Harper, Hoskins, Nola, and company.
Yankees stave off elimination with Game 4 win in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) - Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship. Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Gerrit Cole shines, Yankees top Guardians to force Game 5
As Clay Holmes warmed up, Gerrit Cole emptied the tank and blew a 98-mph fastball past pinch hitter Will Brennan for the final out of the seventh inning. Cole's 110th and final pitch of a clutch postseason start also prompted the right-hander to shout, "Let's Go" and pump his fist as he walked off the mound.
Guardians edge Yanks thanks to Oscar Gonzalez, take 2-1 ALDS lead
Oscar Gonzalez is a little over four months into his major league career and slightly over a week into his postseason career. The rookie right fielder also is now linked to all-time clutch postseason performer David Ortiz. Gonzalez produced his third game-winning hit in the postseason Saturday night. He laced...
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.
Talent, question marks abound as NBA regular season opens on Tuesday
Nobody can be certain how the Boston Celtics will perform under their third coach in three years, or whether James Harden can flourish in Philadelphia alongside Joel Embiid, or if Ben Simmons’ first season playing with the Brooklyn Nets is already the last chance with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBA・
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB・
Phillies move on to NLCS after knocking off reigning WS champion Atlanta in four games
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 Saturday. Realmuto became the...
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). DP_New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), J.Naylor (1). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). SF_Stanton (1). Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:02. A_36,728 (34,788).
