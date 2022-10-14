Read full article on original website
Video: Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and then taking off with his car. It happened on Oct. 3rd at a store at 5015 North Broad Street.Police say the men were masked, pulled out a gun and then took the victim's money and car keys.If you recognize these suspects, please call the police.
Man Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting at North Philly Gas Station
One man was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 1:29 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to a gas station in the Stenton neighborhood at East Mount Airy Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man shot in the upper right side of his back inside a vehicle.
1 dead, 2 wounded after North Philly triple shooting
A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one person dead and two others injured. An 18-year-old was shot multiple times on 11th Street near Dauphin Street. He was later pronounced dead.
Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
Man killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run
Philadelphia police are looking for the person who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday in the Fox Chase section of the city. They say surveillance video showed a man in his 60s being hit by a dark-colored Ford Edge.
Man killed, two others injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his body and killed during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street. The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:31 p.m., according to police. A 22-year-old man was shot once in his chest. He was placed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was shot once in her left leg. She was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say.
2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Pennsylvania high school
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school. Police said they...
Man stabbed, killed during domestic dispute in Fox Chase: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 43-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section on Saturday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Police say the man was stabbed in the neck during a domestic dispute. He was pronounced...
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
FOX CHASE - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
Is a quadruple shooting linked to a crash involving a stolen SUV? Philly police are investigating
Police are trying to determine if a crash is related to a nearby shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
Man leaving work killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say the victim had just closed his family's variety store for the night when he was shot multiple times.
Last SWAT officer injured in North Philadelphia shootout released from hospital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Officer Eddie Quintana, the last of the injured SWAT officers from this week's shootout in North Philadelphia, was released from the hospital Friday and is with his family.Quintana walked out of Jefferson Hospital to a round of applause from his fellow officers with the Philadelphia Police Department.He was one of three officers who were shot Wednesday while serving a warrant in North Philadelphia's West Poplar section.Quintana, who was shot in the leg, will continue recovering at home."Feel pretty good as long as I can walk out on my own two feet," Quintana said. "You know, just happy about that. Happy to be home and see my family."When Eyewitness News asked the 30-year veteran how quickly he wanted to get back to work, he said, "we'll see about that."
Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting
DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
3 People Hospitalized After Unauthorized, Pop-Up Car Rally in Montgomery County
Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an unauthorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County. Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.
Levittown Man Arrested By FBI In Philly Drag Race Once Threatened To Shoot Up NJ Wawa: Reports
A Bucks County man was in custody after authorities said he used a bullhorn to turn a crowd against police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 — and reports indicate he'd previously been charged with threatening to terrorize a New Jersey Wawa. Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, was arrested...
Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
