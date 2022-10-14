ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tiffany Rae
3d ago

It's pure evil running the streets now. We are living in bad times.

NBC Philadelphia

Man Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting at North Philly Gas Station

One man was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 1:29 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to a gas station in the Stenton neighborhood at East Mount Airy Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man shot in the upper right side of his back inside a vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed, two others injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his body and killed during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street. The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:31 p.m., according to police. A 22-year-old man was shot once in his chest. He was placed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was shot once in her left leg. She was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Last SWAT officer injured in North Philadelphia shootout released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Officer Eddie Quintana, the last of the injured SWAT officers from this week's shootout in North Philadelphia, was released from the hospital Friday and is with his family.Quintana walked out of Jefferson Hospital to a round of applause from his fellow officers with the Philadelphia Police Department.He was one of three officers who were shot Wednesday while serving a warrant in North Philadelphia's West Poplar section.Quintana, who was shot in the leg, will continue recovering at home."Feel pretty good as long as I can walk out on my own two feet," Quintana said. "You know, just happy about that. Happy to be home and see my family."When Eyewitness News asked the 30-year veteran how quickly he wanted to get back to work, he said, "we'll see about that."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting

DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
DOVER, DE
NBC Philadelphia

3 People Hospitalized After Unauthorized, Pop-Up Car Rally in Montgomery County

Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an unauthorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County. Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

