Columbus, OH

Columbus Marathon draws more than 11,000 participants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 42nd annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon brought more than 11,000 runners to downtown Columbus Sunday. Over $1 million was raised during this year's race for the children's hospital. The race began at 7:30 a.m. and welcomed more than 100,000 spectators. Since partnering with...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
Thousands expected to participate in Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is returning this Sunday. Thousands of athletes are expected to gather in downtown Columbus for a day of celebrating health and wellness, personal victories, record-breaking performances and the children helped by Nationwide Children's Hospital. The race starts on Oct. 16...
Former student says transition was aided by supportive school community

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elijah Crafter always knew he was different. Elijah Crafter came out to his peers his junior year of high school. Crafter was part of Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE program. According to the Trevor Project 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide within the past year.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
1 dead, 2 hurt following northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbus Saturday morning. The crash happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the area of Morse and Sunbury roads, according to a Columbus police dispatcher. One person was pronounced dead at the...
AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
Empathy is need now more than ever

With all due respect to Christmastime, right now is “the most wonderful time of the year!” Leaves have exploded into a menagerie of yellow, orange, and red foliage lining our neighborhoods. Cool, crisp mornings give way to majestic, azure skies before surrendering to dazzling pink and purple sunsets. The signs of this beautiful season are everywhere: football, jack-o-lanterns, homecomings and apple cider. Another sign of this time of the year are the incessant political ads. I think I’ve seen the faces of JD Vance and Tim Ryan more than I’ve seen my wife’s lately.
Groveport – Blacklick Haunted Park For Kids During Day, Adults at Night

GROVEPORT – The City of Groveport Blacklick Haunted Park will be Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15th 2022! Still, only $5 to get in. The event will have a kids event today from 1-4 pm During this time, younger children may go through the haunted park for a much less frightening scare. The animatronics will be turned off, and the actors will not be in character. The first 200 kids will receive a small goodie bag!! There will be photo opportunities with Sully from Monsters, Inc., Scooby-Doo and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!
Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in south Columbus Sunday evening. According to Columbus police, the accident happened at approximately 6:26 p.m. on East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said the driver who struck the pedestrian […]
