Read full article on original website
Related
Columbus Marathon draws more than 11,000 participants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 42nd annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon brought more than 11,000 runners to downtown Columbus Sunday. Over $1 million was raised during this year's race for the children's hospital. The race began at 7:30 a.m. and welcomed more than 100,000 spectators. Since partnering with...
North Columbus market joins effort to help Latinos with inflation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A chance for a little relief during a time when everything is more expensive. The Libre Initiative joined with Toro Meat Market on East Dublin Granville Road to raise awareness of federal policies that are driving up the costs of groceries, gas, and other necessities as part of 20 events across […]
Supporters of Donovan Lewis gather in downtown Columbus to seek justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family and friends of Donovan Lewis gathered in downtown Columbus Saturday to fight for justice in his name. Lewis, 20, was killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson in August after officers were serving an arrest warrant for him. On Saturday, almost two months after...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands expected to participate in Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is returning this Sunday. Thousands of athletes are expected to gather in downtown Columbus for a day of celebrating health and wellness, personal victories, record-breaking performances and the children helped by Nationwide Children's Hospital. The race starts on Oct. 16...
spectrumnews1.com
Former student says transition was aided by supportive school community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elijah Crafter always knew he was different. Elijah Crafter came out to his peers his junior year of high school. Crafter was part of Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE program. According to the Trevor Project 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide within the past year.
cwcolumbus.com
'Prayers have to be put into action' Columbus pastor says after 2 teen homicides
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The community is mourning two teens shot and killed in just three days this week. At Wedgewood Apartments Wednesday evening, 13-year-old Sinzay Reed was gunned down just before 6 p.m. Reed is the 17th homicide of a person under the age of 18. CPD said...
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State Highway Patrol amends tattoo policy for future, current employees
OHIO, USA — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are now allowed to wear long-sleeved uniforms to cover their tattoos all year round. OSHP announced the change to its uniform policy on Friday. The amended rule aims to expand tattoo acceptance for current and future troopers. Future employees...
1 dead, 2 hurt following northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbus Saturday morning. The crash happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the area of Morse and Sunbury roads, according to a Columbus police dispatcher. One person was pronounced dead at the...
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A boy's journey from Percocet to heroin | The Addict's Parents United
HILLIARD, Ohio — The year 2020 will be remembered for the pandemic, but it earned another distinction as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The issue is a crisis for far too many families and The Addict's...
Police: Teen girl dies nearly 3 weeks after east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died nearly three weeks after she was shot at an east Columbus nightclub. Khaterra Griffin died from her injuries Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The teen was one of two people who died from the shooting at Queen of Hearts Pub on Sept. 25.
cwcolumbus.com
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
Delaware Gazette
Empathy is need now more than ever
With all due respect to Christmastime, right now is “the most wonderful time of the year!” Leaves have exploded into a menagerie of yellow, orange, and red foliage lining our neighborhoods. Cool, crisp mornings give way to majestic, azure skies before surrendering to dazzling pink and purple sunsets. The signs of this beautiful season are everywhere: football, jack-o-lanterns, homecomings and apple cider. Another sign of this time of the year are the incessant political ads. I think I’ve seen the faces of JD Vance and Tim Ryan more than I’ve seen my wife’s lately.
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
sciotopost.com
Groveport – Blacklick Haunted Park For Kids During Day, Adults at Night
GROVEPORT – The City of Groveport Blacklick Haunted Park will be Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15th 2022! Still, only $5 to get in. The event will have a kids event today from 1-4 pm During this time, younger children may go through the haunted park for a much less frightening scare. The animatronics will be turned off, and the actors will not be in character. The first 200 kids will receive a small goodie bag!! There will be photo opportunities with Sully from Monsters, Inc., Scooby-Doo and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!
Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in south Columbus Sunday evening. According to Columbus police, the accident happened at approximately 6:26 p.m. on East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said the driver who struck the pedestrian […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1