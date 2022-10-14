Read full article on original website
AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
azbex.com
Special Coverage: The Prop 400E Veto and New Path to the Ballot
Gov. Doug Ducey’s July 6 veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – caught nearly everyone but the Governor, himself, by surprise. As we noted...
AZFamily
Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope.
AZFamily
Groups in Yavapai County planning to monitor ballot boxes
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting
kjzz.org
Attorney asks to toss GOP lawsuit against Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
Lawyers for the GOP are asking a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to order the Board of Supervisors to make adjustments to requirements for election workers. Attorneys claim there is no legal basis for the request. GOP attorneys contend that things like the required hours deter party members from signing...
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope.
AZFamily
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
Early voting has started in Arizona, and there are 10 propositions on the ballot. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror The post What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
Evictions in Maricopa County see increase for a third straight month
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — As rent continues to climb in the Valley, so do evictions. On Thursday, Maricopa County released new numbers showing a 12-year high in the number of eviction filings. "It's noticeably higher now," said Anna Huberman, the presiding Justice of the Peace for Country Meadows Justice...
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp, and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointments of Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court. These appointments are to fill vacancies created by the resignation of Judge James Smith and the retirement of Judges Margaret Mahoney, David Cunanan, and Sally Duncan.
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
AZFamily
Scarizona Haunted House is back in Mesa
Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Family of man shot, killed for throwing rocks suing Phoenix Police for $85 million
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up.
AZFamily
Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
AZFamily
Hail hits northwest Valley
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up.
AZFamily
ADOT Oct. 14 weekend closures and restrictions
Crew members from a British Airways flight on layover volunteered to walk dogs in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Safe Haven shelter. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Check out the beautiful video...
fox10phoenix.com
Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences
The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
