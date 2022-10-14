ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure

Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Groups in Yavapai County planning to monitor ballot boxes

Family of man shot, killed for throwing rocks suing Phoenix Police for $85 million. The lawyers for Ali Osman’s family members filed a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit. The family is looking for $85 million in damages. Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Appoints Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp, and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointments of Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court. These appointments are to fill vacancies created by the resignation of Judge James Smith and the retirement of Judges Margaret Mahoney, David Cunanan, and Sally Duncan.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Security#Election Day#Lawsuits#Politics Local#Election Local#Cbs
AZFamily

Scarizona Haunted House is back in Mesa

Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple kids from ages 10-18 recently come in for severe stomach pain after trying the challenge. Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man acting erratically with gun injures deputy, barricades himself inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Sunday during a standoff with a man at a Phoenix home. It happened Sunday, around 7:30 p.m. when MCSO deputies were called to a home near 2800 S. 70th Avenue for the report of a person acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the area. The first deputies on the scene located a man with a gun who fought with a deputy before running into a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AZFamily

Hail hits northwest Valley

Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT Oct. 14 weekend closures and restrictions

Crew members from a British Airways flight on layover volunteered to walk dogs in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Safe Haven shelter. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Check out the beautiful video...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences

The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy