Three Ghost Cards for Halloween
I’m seeing lots of cool uses of non-traditional colors for Halloween this year like this amazing Ghost Cards from Angela with touches of pinks and peaches. If dark and spooky just aren’t you’re thing then try some pastels for Halloween instead. For her three cards she used products from Ellen Hutson creating a slider card, vellum ghost card and a card with a stenciled background.
Halloween Literacy Activities Little Ones Will Love
This collection of Halloween themed literacy activities for preschool or kindergarten is just so cute and a lot of fun for little ones. From matching magnet letters to the initial sounds of words to digging for letters in a bone-themed sensory bin, these are somewhat low prep activities to do with a single child or a small group (one does involve blacklight pens/flashlights, so that can get a little pricey for a group).
Hocus Pocus Cross Stitch Patterns
Keep it simple with these Hocus Pocus character costumes (and a black cat for good measure). You can add face details if you like or just keep them with blank faces. Get this one from Design by JMS. If you’re the type who’s always saying movie quotes, this glorious morning...
DIY Color-In Christmas Nativity Scene
This printable nativity scene is perfect for coloring in and suitable for all ages. Color in with felt tip pens, coloring pencils, or paints. You can download and print this nativity set via our online store.
Gift Card Holder for a Crafty Friend
Sending a crafty friend a gift? Why not create a fun gift card holder. Lynn used stamps and dies from Art Impressions to create this wonderful card with a crafty theme. Notice how the tote has a floral pattern, she used a paper piecing technique and then colored her other stamped images with markers and a watercolor technique.
How to Incorporated Stenciling on Layouts
Incorporating stencils to your layouts is a fun way to create custom designs in the colors you want. Close to My Heart some some wonderful new stencils, many of which have layering elements to add depth, dimension and a realistic look to the stenciled image. Both of these Travel and Outdoor layouts used stenciling with ink pads and blending brushes to create a skyline, titles, trees and more.
