This collection of Halloween themed literacy activities for preschool or kindergarten is just so cute and a lot of fun for little ones. From matching magnet letters to the initial sounds of words to digging for letters in a bone-themed sensory bin, these are somewhat low prep activities to do with a single child or a small group (one does involve blacklight pens/flashlights, so that can get a little pricey for a group).

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO