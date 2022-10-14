Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Related
NBC Sports
Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella
The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Marner, Sammy & Minten
It was a different night, a different team, a different city, and thankfully a different result for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a poorly-played first game of the season in Montreal against their Original Six rival Canadiens, the Maple Leafs returned home and nursed out a 3-2 win against a far superior team than the Canadiens – the Washington Capitals.
FOX Sports
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
Yardbarker
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After Three Games
It hasn’t been easy, but the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be back on track. The sky looks a bit brighter today than it did on Thursday morning. Last night, the team beat the hard-working and much-improved Ottawa Senators by a score of 3-2. For those fans who like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Matt Murray Already Dealing With Potential Injury
According to multiple insiders, including Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and David Alter of Sports Illustrated, goaltender Matt Murray may already be dealing with an injury for Toronto Maple Leafs. If so, that has to be incredibly frustrating news for both the player and the organization as both were hoping and, frankly, needed a healthy season from Murray if they were going to take a step forward this season.
Post Register
Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2
TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Koné scores key goal, Montreal advances in MLS Cup Playoffs
Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 on Sunday in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Koné's goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat...
MLS・
WKBW-TV
Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
RELATED PEOPLE
CF Montreal put memorable season on line vs. Orlando City
CF Montreal put together the top regular season in their history and now look to start a postseason run when
Comments / 0