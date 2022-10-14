ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella

The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Marner, Sammy & Minten

It was a different night, a different team, a different city, and thankfully a different result for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a poorly-played first game of the season in Montreal against their Original Six rival Canadiens, the Maple Leafs returned home and nursed out a 3-2 win against a far superior team than the Canadiens – the Washington Capitals.
NHL
FOX Sports

Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After Three Games

It hasn’t been easy, but the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be back on track. The sky looks a bit brighter today than it did on Thursday morning. Last night, the team beat the hard-working and much-improved Ottawa Senators by a score of 3-2. For those fans who like...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Matt Murray Already Dealing With Potential Injury

According to multiple insiders, including Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and David Alter of Sports Illustrated, goaltender Matt Murray may already be dealing with an injury for Toronto Maple Leafs. If so, that has to be incredibly frustrating news for both the player and the organization as both were hoping and, frankly, needed a healthy season from Murray if they were going to take a step forward this season.
NHL
Post Register

Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former...
NHL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Koné scores key goal, Montreal advances in MLS Cup Playoffs

Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 on Sunday in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Koné's goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat...
MLS
WKBW-TV

Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
BUFFALO, NY
