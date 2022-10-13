High school girls soccer: 6A/5A quarterfinal recap from Thursday’s games

Cedar Valley at Olympus in the 5A soccer quarterfinals in Millcreek on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

6A Playoffs

Behind goalkeeper Eliza Collings, Lone Peak shut out Layton and won 2-0. Bella Devey and Michelle Cave each found a way to score for Lone Peak in the first half.

No. 5 seed Farmington hit the road and blanked No. 4 seed Roy for the impressive 6A quarterfinal victory to book its place in the semifinals.

“The girls fought today and did exactly what we asked — apply the high pressure on Roy’s back line which led to our chances. We possessed the ball well and had a great defensive team effort.”

— Farmington coach Sarah Beecher

Davis found a way to score in overtime to beat American Fork 3-2 and move onto the 6A semifinals. Dart’s Simone Packer scored one while Olivia Flint notched two goals for Davis. The Darts will now face Skyridge in the 6A semifinals.

“This year has been a big roller coaster, we’re either really good or we’re not. This game was kind of like the epitome of that. We played really well the first half; second half we didn’t. That’s been our season.”

— Davis coach Souli Phongsavath

Skyridge held on to a one-goal halftime lead to knock out Fremont 2-1. Skyridge’s Addi Arnell assisted both Amanda Caswell and Annika Johns goals. The Falcons move onto the 6A semifinals after tonight’s win.

“Tonight’s match was dangerous for us. Fremont came in to the game with momentum from their victory on Tuesday night. As a result they had us on our heals most of the night. We, however, were able to capitalize on a couple opportunities in front of their goal and our defense was able to withstand a relentless push in the last ten minutes.”

— Skyridge coach Toby Peterson

5A Playoffs

After 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, No. 6 seed Timpanogos edged No. 3 seed East in the shootout 4-2 to book its plays in the 5A semifinals.

“Today’s game was a hard fought battle on both sides of the ball. We knew coming into the game we had to shut down their offense and control the middle and I am so proud of our girls for battling hard against a physical East team. Anchored by center defender Adele Faller, and midfielder Sariah Brady, our team held East scoreless and created several opportunities in overtime to put the ball into the net, but the East goalkeeper came up with some big saves. I have never liked deciding a game by penalty kicks, but today we were able to finish our shots and our goalkeeper, Emma McIff, came up with a huge save to advance our team to the semifinals.”

— Timpanogos coach Robyn Bretzing

Bella Sorensen notched a pair of goals on assists from Ellyse Kesller and Oakley Jensen and then Daisy Williams kept the clean sheet in goal as the RedHawks denied Lehi another big playoff upset victory to advance to the 5A semifinals.

“Our girls put in a performance today rivaling their last. They just keep getting better. We dedicated this season to longtime BHS Assistant Coach Michel Britte, whom we lost to illness in June. Wherever he is now, I know he is so proud of these kids and grinning from ear to ear.”

— Bountiful coach Lou Plank

5A Playoffs

Aubrey King pounced on a misplayed ball by Olympus in the final minute and buried the game winning goal as No. 5 Cedar Valley edged No. 4 Olympus in the 5A quarterfinal.

“It’s massive. Every year we’ve got to the quarters, and we’ve fought hard abut we’ve always fell at that last hurdle. That resilience part has always been missing.”

— Cedar Valley coach Mitchell Hart

5A Playoffs

Lilly Hall and Sienna Skinlo both found the back of the net twice as No. 10 Skyline eliminated No. 2 seed Stansbury to advance to the 5A semifinals.

“Our girls have one goal in mind, to defend the state title. We are playing with a lot of energy and determination.”

— Skyline coach Yamil Castillo