Elderly Driver Dies in Crash on SH-208 in Scurry County
SAN ANGELO – An elderly Colorado City man has died following a two vehicle crash on State Highway 208 in Scurry County. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 88-year-old Ferrell Parker of Colorado City was northbound in his 2004 Ford F-150 about 4 miles north of Dunn on Oct. 4 at around 6 a.m. At the same time, a 2022 Dodge 5500 truck towing a semi-trailer driven by 43-year-old Jesse Amancio Garcia of Cleburne was southbound on the same stretch of road. According to the crash report, Parker's F-150 drove into the southbound lane. Garcia attempted to…
KCBD
88-year-old dies in Scurry Co. crash
SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An 88-year-old man died at UMC after a two-vehicle crash in Scurry County. On Oct. 4 just after 6 a.m., the Texas Department of Safety responded to a serious crash north of Dunn. Parker Ferrell of Colorado City was driving a truck north on State...
Two crashes happen at same time on Runnels County highway, one involving feral hog
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two crashes happened at the same time on a Runnels County highway Sunday night. The fire crash happened when a vehicle that was traveling north down US 277 near Wingate collided with a landscaping truck that was traveling the same direction just before midnight. At the same time, another vehicle […]
blackchronicle.com
Plane from Snyder makes emergency landing on W. Kiest Blvd
DALLAS — A small airplane en path to Dallas Executive Airport made an emergency landing on West Kiest Boulevard simply earlier than 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing an finish to its flight about two miles northwest of its supposed remaining vacation spot within the Redbird neighborhood of Oak Cliff. According...
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
cbs7.com
Juvenile arrested for making terroristic threats against Oceans Behavioral unit
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon Big Spring police were informed of threats made against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. The Big Spring Police Department then contacted the Midland Police Department to inform them of the threats. MPD then responded to Oceans while the Big Spring Police Department...
