Scurry County, TX

Elderly Driver Dies in Crash on SH-208 in Scurry County

SAN ANGELO – An elderly Colorado City man has died following a two vehicle crash on State Highway 208 in Scurry County.   According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 88-year-old Ferrell Parker of Colorado City was northbound in his 2004 Ford F-150 about 4 miles north of Dunn on Oct. 4 at around 6 a.m.   At the same time, a 2022 Dodge 5500 truck towing a semi-trailer driven by 43-year-old Jesse Amancio Garcia of Cleburne was southbound on the same stretch of road.   According to the crash report, Parker's F-150 drove into the southbound lane.  Garcia attempted to…
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
88-year-old dies in Scurry Co. crash

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An 88-year-old man died at UMC after a two-vehicle crash in Scurry County. On Oct. 4 just after 6 a.m., the Texas Department of Safety responded to a serious crash north of Dunn. Parker Ferrell of Colorado City was driving a truck north on State...
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
Plane from Snyder makes emergency landing on W. Kiest Blvd

DALLAS — A small airplane en path to Dallas Executive Airport made an emergency landing on West Kiest Boulevard simply earlier than 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing an finish to its flight about two miles northwest of its supposed remaining vacation spot within the Redbird neighborhood of Oak Cliff. According...
DALLAS, TX
