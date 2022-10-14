SAN ANGELO – An elderly Colorado City man has died following a two vehicle crash on State Highway 208 in Scurry County. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 88-year-old Ferrell Parker of Colorado City was northbound in his 2004 Ford F-150 about 4 miles north of Dunn on Oct. 4 at around 6 a.m. At the same time, a 2022 Dodge 5500 truck towing a semi-trailer driven by 43-year-old Jesse Amancio Garcia of Cleburne was southbound on the same stretch of road. According to the crash report, Parker's F-150 drove into the southbound lane. Garcia attempted to…

