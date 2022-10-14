ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

With stars off to slow starts, Capitals ‘need everybody contributing’

WASHINGTON — The Capitals picked up a much-needed first win of the season Saturday, avoiding an 0-3 start with a decisive 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. A personnel shakeup on the top three forward lines and power play units saw immediate results as the second line scored and Washington picked up a goal with the man advantage.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a...
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

Konecny’s late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Stamkos scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday for their first win of the season. Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, and Vladislav...
COLUMBUS, OH

