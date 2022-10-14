Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.

