Herald & Review
Decatur fire crews battle house fire Sunday morning
DECATUR — Fire tore through the upper story of an empty Decatur home late Sunday morning with heat strong enough to melt the vinyl siding off a neighboring occupied house some 20 feet away. The alarm was raised at 11:25 a.m. and firefighters said they arrived at the house...
foxillinois.com
Urbana fire department responds to house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
WAND TV
Two people die in car crash near Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
Two died in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
25newsnow.com
Man dead after crash in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
1470 WMBD
One injured in Creve Coeur crash
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – At least one person is injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Creve Coeur. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Main Street in Creve Coeur, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. 25 News reports one driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
peakofohio.com
Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash
A Champaign County semi driver escaped injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
25newsnow.com
House deemed a total loss after Saturday arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria house is a total loss after an arson early Saturday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the area of West Armstrong Avenue and North Bestor Street to reports of flames coming from the first and second story of a structure. No...
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
25newsnow.com
Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
wmay.com
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
Central Illinois Proud
1 person shot, MacArthur closed after 20 rounds fired
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening. Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
newschannel20.com
2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
nowdecatur.com
UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified
October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
