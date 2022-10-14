Read full article on original website
Syracuse Into Top 15 in Latest Coaches Poll
Syracuse football is officially a top 15 ranked team. The latest Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, with the Orange moving up to 14th from 18th last week. This following Syracuse's 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday to improve to 6-0 (3-0) on the season. NC STATE RECAP Syracuse may have lost the ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball roster ‘best team we’ve had in a while,’ Boeheim says
Syracuse basketball, in a few weeks, will embark on a new season, and it will be the 47th campaign for Jim Boeheim as the Orange’s head coach. Boeheim endured his first losing stanza ever as the team’s boss in 2021-22, when the ‘Cuse went 16-17 overall, lost a bunch of close games, and really struggled on the defensive end.
No. 18 Syracuse is 6-0, and bowl eligible, after a 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s defense needed a third-down stop to keep N.C. State out of reach midway through the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack had taken 14 snaps already in the drive, grinding their way down the field from their own 25-yard line with short-yardage plays. The Orange led by 11, a touchdown would put N.C. State one score away from a lead with enough time left, and more momentum, to achieve that.
Syracuse football box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NCST_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
cnycentral.com
MADHOUSE: #18 Syracuse defeats #15 NC State 24-9 in front of deafening sold-out crowd
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse is now 6-0 with a perfect start to the season after its 24-9 win against No. 15 ranked North Carolina State. Orange fans rushed the field at the JMA Wireless Dome after the big win. Syracuse football continues to defy the odds. Projected...
ESPN College GameDay hosts make their Syracuse-N.C. State picks, and Pat McAfee takes a few jabs
Syracuse, N.Y. — ESPN’s popular traveling college football pregame show leaned into Syracuse’s Top-20 matchup with North Carolina State on Saturday morning. ESPN’s “College GameDay” hosts made their game picks toward the end of the show. And one analyst took a few jabs at...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star freshmen are vying for starting forward spot
Unless some weirdness transpires, the bulk of the starting rotation for Syracuse basketball to commence the 2022-23 season is likely already known. I’m basing my thoughts here on comments made by head coach Jim Boeheim in various interviews, as well as additional commentary from national experts on the Orange ahead of the upcoming campaign.
cnycentral.com
Newest SU Orange fans born just in time for Saturday's big football game
They arrived just in time for Saturday's Syracuse v. North Carolina State football game at the JMA Wireless Dome - and St. Joseph's Health dressed them up to root for the Orange!. The hospital on Friday revealed three new additions to the Syracuse fanbase. Reid, born to Gabriella and Andrew...
What are Syracuse’s chances vs Clemson? N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has seen both and chimes in
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse defeated No. 15 N.C. State 24-9 on Saturday to get its sixth win of the season and become bowl eligible. The game was tight throughout before a 34-yard completion from Garrett Shrader to Damien Alford in the fourth quarter set up a touchdown to ice the game.
Where to Watch: SU vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a top-20 matchup in the Dome Saturday. The 18th-ranked Syracuse Orange is taking on the 15th-ranked NC State Wolfpack. The Orange is looking to remain undefeated on the season. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket to the game, […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Judah Mintz
With the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team season nearing, let’s continue the honors of breaking down the roster for the 2022-2023 campaign. We’ve already covered Joe Girard III, Jesse Edwards, Chris Bunch, and Justin Taylor. Now, it’s time to move on to one of the Orange’s newest...
Mikel Jones stayed at Syracuse so he could make a bowl. Now he gets to play in one: ‘It feels amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones could have left the Syracuse football program after the 2021 season. The All-ACC linebacker could have moved on to the NFL, having already played three seasons of college ball. He also could have transferred to a different program, as other schools tried to lure him away with talk of wallet-busting name, image and likeness deals.
Jim Boeheim has harsh words about Big Ten
Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday. Boeheim’s Orangemen went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the NCAA Tournament. Boeheim...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball player profile: Benny Williams
Welcome back to another profile on the scholarship players of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team. If you’ve missed any of the ones we’ve done so far, you can check them out here. We continue today with one of the most intriguing players for the Orange in Benny Williams.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. NC State: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts NC State for its biggest game of the season so far and a Top 20 showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. NC State will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Solvay coach returns, but on Bishop Ludden sideline
Bishop Ludden assistant football coach Dan Salisbury brings nearly four decades of coaching to the gridiron, and the Gaelic Knights are reaping the benefits of that under first-year head coach Jim Ryan. “When you bring around 36 years of experience, from any coach, if you’re not willing to learn from...
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
Downtown hotels sold out for epic Orange weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House. “This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more […]
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
