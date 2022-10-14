Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Fossil Day teaches kids hands-on skills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Morrill Hall invited young scientists from all around the Lincoln area to participate in Fossil Day on Saturday. Children got the chance to interact with in-house paleontologists to learn about the animals that once roamed the Nebraska area. Public relations and membership manager, Caroline Clements,...
WOWT
Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
klkntv.com
Bennet hosts grain bin rescue training, a first for the department
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Bennet Fire and Rescue received grain bin rescue training Thursday night. For the first time ever, the department hosted a training event with the Eagle and Southeast fire crews. The teams learned how to potentially save someone’s life. This all comes as Bennet won free training and...
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
klkntv.com
Lime promotes safety and fuel efficacy in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — From Pinnacle Bank Arena to the Haymarket, the center of Lincoln has always seen some form of expansion. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities partnered with the e-scooter company Lime, to promote better safety and transportation by providing residents with a new travel option. After a testing...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn...
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
News Channel Nebraska
Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
1011now.com
Lincoln community corrections inmate missing for three months back in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than three months ago, is back in custody. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office arrested Seth Straub Thursday. Straub disappeared on July 1. He failed to return to the facility from...
kfornow.com
Teenager Stabbed at Waverly Park in Serious Condition After Surgery
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–New information was released Friday morning, regarding Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds, one of which cut his heart. “It was definitely life-threatening,” Sheriff Wagner said in reference to the initial...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
klkntv.com
Waverly teen recovering after being stabbed in the heart, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old had heart surgery on Thursday after being stabbed several times by a 14-year-old, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies first responded to the stabbing in Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports that a teenager was repeatedly stabbed. The victim...
klkntv.com
Lancaster Election Commissioner hosts last voter registration event before midterms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the November 8 statewide general election quickly approaching time is running out to register to vote. As part of a special registration drive, the Lancaster County Election Commissioner has set up shop at establishments across town. In the past two weeks, there have been...
klkntv.com
New survey shows more than 2.5 million students use e-cigarettes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a new survey showing more than 2.5 million students in middle and high school say they use e-cigarettes. The survey was taken by “National Youth Tobacco” between early January and late May of this year. The CDC and FDA say 14...
