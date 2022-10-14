ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Fossil Day teaches kids hands-on skills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Morrill Hall invited young scientists from all around the Lincoln area to participate in Fossil Day on Saturday. Children got the chance to interact with in-house paleontologists to learn about the animals that once roamed the Nebraska area. Public relations and membership manager, Caroline Clements,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Bennet hosts grain bin rescue training, a first for the department

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Bennet Fire and Rescue received grain bin rescue training Thursday night. For the first time ever, the department hosted a training event with the Eagle and Southeast fire crews. The teams learned how to potentially save someone’s life. This all comes as Bennet won free training and...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
klkntv.com

Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge

Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lime promotes safety and fuel efficacy in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — From Pinnacle Bank Arena to the Haymarket, the center of Lincoln has always seen some form of expansion. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities partnered with the e-scooter company Lime, to promote better safety and transportation by providing residents with a new travel option. After a testing...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Education
kfornow.com

Teenager Stabbed at Waverly Park in Serious Condition After Surgery

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–New information was released Friday morning, regarding Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds, one of which cut his heart. “It was definitely life-threatening,” Sheriff Wagner said in reference to the initial...
WAVERLY, NE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

New survey shows more than 2.5 million students use e-cigarettes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a new survey showing more than 2.5 million students in middle and high school say they use e-cigarettes. The survey was taken by “National Youth Tobacco” between early January and late May of this year. The CDC and FDA say 14...
LINCOLN, NE

