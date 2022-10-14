Latest Computer Vision Research Proposes Lumos for Relighting Portrait Images via a Virtual Light Stage and Synthetic-to-Real Adaptation

Read full article on original website
Semper Maior: Improving Video Decoding with Machine Learning (How Machine Learning ML is used in Video Encoding Part 4)
Encoding the source video to a compressed representation is the first part of the video encoding pipeline. The other part is getting that encoded video, reconstructing it (decoding), and displaying it to the user. We have already seen how machine learning-based approaches could improve encoding. Now, it is time to dive into what could be done in the decoding pipeline. Before we start, let’s look at the figure below to understand the overall decoding pipeline and see where and how we could utilize machine learning.
Latest Machine Learning Research at Amazon Proposes DAEMON, a Novel Graph Neural Network based Framework for Related Product Recommendation
One primary machine learning application today is recommendation systems for e-commerce stores like Amazon. Customers can save time and have more fulfilling buying experiences when businesses can suggest related products depending on their purchase, for example, a phone case to match a customer’s recently purchased phone. Recently, some Amazon researchers created a novel method for suggesting related products utilizing directed graphs and graph neural networks. The team started deploying this model in production after the study was presented at this year’s European Conference on Machine Learning (ECML). On comparing model predictions to real customer co-purchases using two performance metrics, HitRate and mean reciprocal rank, the team showed that their method surpassed state-of-the-art baselines by 30% to 160%.
CMU Researchers Introduce a Content-based Search Engine for Modelverse, a Model-Sharing Platform that Contains a Diverse Set of Deep Generative Models
The goal of the content-based model search is introduced, which tries to locate the most relevant deep image generative models that fulfill a user’s input query. As indicated in the graphic below, a user can receive a model based on its ability to synthesize images that fit an image query (e.g., a landscape shot), text query (e.g., African animals), sketch query (e.g., a drawing of a standing cat), or resemblance to a provided query model. But why is a model search based on helpful content? Deep generative models are being developed as the foundation for content creation software and applications. They are no longer just the results of scientific studies.
The Clavis Aurea of Internet Video Delivery: HTTP Adaptive Streaming (How Machine Learning ML is used in Video Encoding Part 2)
We discussed what a video is, why it is essential to reduce its size, and how this compression is done via video encoding. One might be curious about how all this video content is delivered to our devices, and this is what we will answer in this post. The most...
Harvard Researchers Propose a Self-Supervised Deep Learning Algorithm for Fast and Scalable Search of Whole-Slide Images
The necessity for accurate and economical gigapixel image analysis has risen as whole-slide imaging has become more widely used. Deep learning is at the forefront of computer vision, showing considerable advancements in visual comprehension over earlier approaches. However, whole-slide images (WSI) include billions of pixels and are plagued by many sorts of artifacts as well as significant morphological variation. All of these work against the traditional usage of deep learning. These challenges must be overcome for the clinical translation of deep learning solutions to become a reality.
Meta AI Releases HM3D-Sem Dataset, the Largest-Ever Dataset of Semantically-Annotated 3D Indoor Spaces
Scaling has gained importance as a result of recent technology breakthroughs. Large neural networks have been trained in 3D environments using deep reinforcement learning over billions of steps of experience, which has helped advance the development of embodied intelligent entities capable of completing goal-driven tasks. To ensure that networks run on such a massive scale without hassle, RL systems must scale to several computers and make good use of the available resources, such as GPUs, all while maintaining sample-efficient learning. One such promising method for achieving this scale is batched on-policy. These methods collect experience from several different environments using the policy and update it with the cumulative experience.
Elon Musk: A combination of Einstein, Tesla and Rockefeller, says former SpaceX exec
Musk was inspired by Alexander and Napolean, says his father.
9 Ways in Which Artificial Intelligence (AI) Can Change the Landscape of the Sports Industry
In every field—health, education, marketing, production, and sports—AI has managed to outperform itself. The sports industry is being rapidly transformed by artificial intelligence, much like every other significant sector. AI has touched every sports aspect at the quantitative, statistical, and analytical levels. The sports market has grown significantly. Game nights have become very popular thanks to the crazed devotees who have brought in a lot of money. Without merchandising, sponsorship, media payments, and advertising, the sports sector is lacking. Online apps are also a component of the modern era of sports. Ports coaches have been employing data science for the past 20 years to assist their players in performing better. They have been using big data to aid split-second judgments made on the field and turning to sports analytics to assist in signing the “next big thing.” Football referees increasingly use video assistant technology (VAR) to help decision-making regarding major issues like penalties, free kicks, and red cards. And the sports experience will change much more now that AI, notably Deep Learning, is involved. Let’s see how artificial intelligence is being used to aid sports and how it can manage to revolutionize the sector :
