Latest Computer Vision Research Proposes Lumos for Relighting Portrait Images via a Virtual Light Stage and Synthetic-to-Real Adaptation

In every field—health, education, marketing, production, and sports—AI has managed to outperform itself. The sports industry is being rapidly transformed by artificial intelligence, much like every other significant sector. AI has touched every sports aspect at the quantitative, statistical, and analytical levels. The sports market has grown significantly. Game nights have become very popular thanks to the crazed devotees who have brought in a lot of money. Without merchandising, sponsorship, media payments, and advertising, the sports sector is lacking. Online apps are also a component of the modern era of sports. Ports coaches have been employing data science for the past 20 years to assist their players in performing better. They have been using big data to aid split-second judgments made on the field and turning to sports analytics to assist in signing the “next big thing.” Football referees increasingly use video assistant technology (VAR) to help decision-making regarding major issues like penalties, free kicks, and red cards. And the sports experience will change much more now that AI, notably Deep Learning, is involved. Let’s see how artificial intelligence is being used to aid sports and how it can manage to revolutionize the sector :

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO