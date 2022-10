Fathers sometimes have no choice but to discipline their children -- but rarely in the way that unfolded this weekend in the NFL. Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. received a letter from his father, Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, who notified his son that he has been fined $5,215 for leg-whipping an opponent during the first quarter of Green Bay's loss last Sunday to the Giants in London.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO