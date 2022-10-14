Read full article on original website
Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages
Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
Finding relief through Hurricane Ian: One church’s mission to help
Hurricane Ian has left damage beyond belief across Florida, shredding beachfront towns and flooding large parts of the state. According to reports, the storm has claimed at least 119 deaths, more than any other hurricane has caused in Florida since the year 1935. In addition, officials in North Carolina linked four deaths in the state to the storm as well. The inconclusive death toll has left a huge impact on first responders with many not knowing what to do.
WDIO News nominated for five Regional Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards will be presented during the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Gala on Saturday, October 15 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. Duluth, MN — WDIO News has received five (5) Regional Emmy Nominations. The announcement came on Friday, September 2 from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Upper Midwest Chapter. With the most recent recognition, WDIO News has been honored with 79 Emmy Nominations since 2000.
Touchstone Honoree: Duluth Art Institute helps inspire young people to take action through art
Jean Birkenstein lived a long, active life. She was an artistic activist in Chicago. And she now helps inspire the next generations of artists, through the BAM program at the Duluth Art Institute. Her son, Robin Washington, is the Board President at the DAI. “The word I use more than...
Rock Ridge girls tennis falls to Elk River in Section 7AA championship
After defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, took on Elk River in the Section 7AA championship at the DISC in Duluth. The Wolverines came into the match seeded second, while Elk River was No.1 in the tournament. Rock Ridge unfortunately fell to Elk River...
Prep Sports Extra: October 14th
This Friday marked week seven of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week nine in Wisconsin. Duluth Denfeld broke a three year rivalry drought rallying to take down Duluth East at Ordean Stadium. Additionally Two Harbors and Hermantown earned home wins. Northwestern finished their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Northwood/Solon Springs and Ashland won their regular season finales, and South Shore fell on the road.
No. 4 UMD kept silent in road opener at roaring No. 5 MSU-Mankato
Suffering an onslaught of scoring by No. 5 Minnesota State University-Mankato the No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team would drop their road opener Friday. The Bulldogs had trouble on special teams in the game, giving up four short-handed tallies. Zach Stejskal was pulled after allowing...
UMD men’s hockey swept in series against Mankato
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team lost to MSU Mankato 2-1 on Saturday. The team has not beaten the Mavericks since 2018. UMD would give up a goal in both the first and second period, before Luke Loheit cut into the lead in the third. The...
Rock Ridge girls tennis clinches first-ever 7AA championship berth
Thursday night Rock Ridge girls tennis served up history. Defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, won their way into the Section 7AA championship match. A dominant number one singles and doubles performance clinched the semifinal win. The second seeded wolverines will battle Elk River...
Duluth Marshall tops PACT, will face Legacy Christian Academy in championship
The Duluth Marshall boy’s soccer team hosted PACT Charter School on Saturday for the 7AA section semifinal match. The Hunters trailed 1-0 before a penalty kick goal from Denzel Majwega tied the game. Brendan Friday scored the game winning goal off a header with 5:22 left on the clock.
UMD volleyball wins 6th straight
The University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team was on the road Friday taking on Mankato. Cianna Selbitschka led the team with a total of 19 kills. Kaylyn Madison followed suit with a 20 dig performance herself, as UMD won their sixth win game in a row 3-1. The Bulldogs are...
