ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages

Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Finding relief through Hurricane Ian: One church’s mission to help

Hurricane Ian has left damage beyond belief across Florida, shredding beachfront towns and flooding large parts of the state. According to reports, the storm has claimed at least 119 deaths, more than any other hurricane has caused in Florida since the year 1935. In addition, officials in North Carolina linked four deaths in the state to the storm as well. The inconclusive death toll has left a huge impact on first responders with many not knowing what to do.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

WDIO News nominated for five Regional Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards will be presented during the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Gala on Saturday, October 15 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. Duluth, MN — WDIO News has received five (5) Regional Emmy Nominations. The announcement came on Friday, September 2 from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Upper Midwest Chapter. With the most recent recognition, WDIO News has been honored with 79 Emmy Nominations since 2000.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WDIO-TV

Prep Sports Extra: October 14th

This Friday marked week seven of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week nine in Wisconsin. Duluth Denfeld broke a three year rivalry drought rallying to take down Duluth East at Ordean Stadium. Additionally Two Harbors and Hermantown earned home wins. Northwestern finished their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Northwood/Solon Springs and Ashland won their regular season finales, and South Shore fell on the road.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

No. 4 UMD kept silent in road opener at roaring No. 5 MSU-Mankato

Suffering an onslaught of scoring by No. 5 Minnesota State University-Mankato the No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team would drop their road opener Friday. The Bulldogs had trouble on special teams in the game, giving up four short-handed tallies. Zach Stejskal was pulled after allowing...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD men’s hockey swept in series against Mankato

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team lost to MSU Mankato 2-1 on Saturday. The team has not beaten the Mavericks since 2018. UMD would give up a goal in both the first and second period, before Luke Loheit cut into the lead in the third. The...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention Week#Christmas Tree#Space Heater#Clothing#Revcontent Buying One
WDIO-TV

Rock Ridge girls tennis clinches first-ever 7AA championship berth

Thursday night Rock Ridge girls tennis served up history. Defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, won their way into the Section 7AA championship match. A dominant number one singles and doubles performance clinched the semifinal win. The second seeded wolverines will battle Elk River...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD volleyball wins 6th straight

The University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team was on the road Friday taking on Mankato. Cianna Selbitschka led the team with a total of 19 kills. Kaylyn Madison followed suit with a 20 dig performance herself, as UMD won their sixth win game in a row 3-1. The Bulldogs are...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy