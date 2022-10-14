Hurricane Ian has left damage beyond belief across Florida, shredding beachfront towns and flooding large parts of the state. According to reports, the storm has claimed at least 119 deaths, more than any other hurricane has caused in Florida since the year 1935. In addition, officials in North Carolina linked four deaths in the state to the storm as well. The inconclusive death toll has left a huge impact on first responders with many not knowing what to do.

