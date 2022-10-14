ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Showing appreciation to Kentucky's first responders

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – First responders risk their lives daily for our safety. Something we saw with the tornados in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. On Sunday at Johnson First Church of God in Morehead, those same first responders were honored for their service to...
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens …. Five things to know before you go to bed on October 14, 2022. FEMA disaster assistance loan deadline approaching. The deadline to apply for a FEMA disaster assistance loan is only two weeks away. Boyle County getting expanded broadband options. Boyle...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

103 counties in green on COVID community level map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
KENTUCKY STATE
uky.edu

UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty

According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man reported missing, police issue Golden Alert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, was last seen at some point in the morning on Saturday when he left Albany to come back to Lexington. According to Lexington police, his license plate was spotted around...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
MOREHEAD, KY
People

97-Year-Old Woman Dies of a 'Broken Heart' Months After Home Destroyed in Kentucky Floods

"If it hadn't been for the flood, if she hadn't suffered that trauma, I think she would have still been with us," Mae Amburgey's granddaughter said A Kentucky woman who lost her home in a flood died at the age of 97 "of a broken heart," her granddaughter said. Mae Amburgey died on Saturday, Oct. 8, Missy Amburgey-Crovetti told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Her death comes months after Amburgey was forced to leave her home on Highway 119 as waters poured during a historic flood in July. The natural disaster...
fox56news.com

Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky's drought area increases after dry week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky's drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
KENTUCKY STATE

