fox56news.com
Showing appreciation to Kentucky’s first responders
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – First responders risk their lives daily for our safety. Something we saw with the tornados in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. On Sunday at Johnson First Church of God in Morehead, those same first responders were honored for their service to...
fox56news.com
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home
Five things to know before you go to bed on October 14, 2022. FEMA disaster assistance loan deadline approaching. The deadline to apply for a FEMA disaster assistance loan is only two weeks away. Boyle County getting expanded broadband options. Boyle...
kentuckytoday.com
103 counties in green on COVID community level map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
fox56news.com
Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty
According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
fox56news.com
Lexington man reported missing, police issue Golden Alert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, was last seen at some point in the morning on Saturday when he left Albany to come back to Lexington. According to Lexington police, his license plate was spotted around...
fox56news.com
Stockton Serial Killings: A suspect is arrested in connection with several unsolved shootings
Officials held a news conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a series of unsolved shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland that left six people dead between April 2021 and September 2022.
WLKY.com
Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
Kentuckians may have money in their Pandemic-EBT soon
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
97-Year-Old Woman Dies of a 'Broken Heart' Months After Home Destroyed in Kentucky Floods
"If it hadn’t been for the flood, if she hadn’t suffered that trauma, I think she would have still been with us,” Mae Amburgey's granddaughter said A Kentucky woman who lost her home in a flood died at the age of 97 "of a broken heart," her granddaughter said. Mae Amburgey died on Saturday, Oct. 8, Missy Amburgey-Crovetti told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Her death comes months after Amburgey was forced to leave her home on Highway 119 as waters poured during a historic flood in July. The natural disaster...
'Representation matters': Community activist comes out of retirement after Kentucky official requests her assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is no stranger to the community, as a longtime advocate and activist. Marta Miranda Straub answered the call and continues to advocate for those who have no voice. Straub is the commissioner for the Department of Community Based Services for the state of Kentucky....
WUKY
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
fox56news.com
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
