Halloween car show in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A Halloween car show took place in Lackawanna County Sunday. show at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was sponsored by the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club. There was food, drinks, and door prizes, plus live music. And people could make donations to the Salvation Army Angel Tree...
Halloween food truck festival in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — A Halloween food truck festival is happening this weekend in Lackawanna County. The festival at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant is hosting more than a dozen food trucks and several different craft vendors. There is also live entertainment, and if you wear a Halloween...
Fall Fest at Roba Family Farms
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Since mid-September, Roba's has opened its gates to give kids and adults different ways to experience autumn in NEPA, something they always do during the fall season. With over 30 attractions to enjoy, Roba's says it has activities for family members of all ages. "Gem...
NEPA Pet Expo and Animal Care Summit
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The event took place all over the mall and was also an animal care summit. It featured dozens of vendors with pet accessories or animal services. A highlight of the event featured a pet costume contest, a dozen dogs, and one car entered the contest, and Newswatch 16's very own Chelsea Strub participated in judging the winners in categories of cutest, scariest, funniest, and best overall.
Car crashes into home in Scranton
MOOSIC, Pa. — A car drove into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
Trunk or treat for all ages in Lackawanna County
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A trunk or treat for folks of all ages in Lackawanna County. Corky's Garden Path in Justus was filled with Halloween fun on Saturday. There were games, a pumpkin carving contest, and a gift shop filled with fall items. There was also wine tasting for...
owegopennysaver.com
‘One drawing at a time’
Heading back up north from Tampa Bay, Fla., and just weeks after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in Florida, Illustrator Terry Mead will be traveling back to her hometown of Apalachin, N.Y., but this time for a different reason. Mead has her illustrations on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 171 Front St. in downtown Owego.
WNEP-TV 16
The Pumpkin Walk At Creekside Gardens
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A visit to the Pumpkin Walk is a great way to spend a beautiful autumn day and get excited for Halloween! Creekside Gardens in Tunkhannock creates a magical land of pumpkins. They gather thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and display them throughout their annual pumpkin walk. Meander passed a pumpkin wall, visit the pumpkin witches, gourd ghosts and see beautifully stacked pumpkins.
Dogs train to retrieve ducks in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It was the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever Club USA National Specialty. People travel far and wide for this national event that travels to different states each year. This was the first time Decoverly Kennels in Falls Township hosted an event of this scale. "It's...
Tannersville Inn items on auction block
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
'Dinner for Kids' fundraiser held in Luzerne County
DALLAS, Pa. — Making sure kids don't go to bed hungry that's the goal behind a fundraiser held at Misericordia University on Thursday. "Dinners for Kids" was formed 11 years ago, providing daily dinners to at-risk children. "You know these kids can't be successful in school if they're not...
Fall Fest held in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The dreary weather didn't stop those attending Fall Fest. It all kicked off Thursday afternoon at United Neighborhood Center's Fallbrook campus. There was live entertainment, vendors, and of course, a pumpkin giveaway. Folks with UNC say with inflation, they're starting to see more people purchasing from...
Spooky fun at Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Working at the Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, Blaine Dart is often the only employee in the building, but he says he's never really alone. "The most common thing I oftentimes feel is just like I'm being watched. There's been two or three occurrences where I've had to get out of here because I've been a little too freaked out."
Senior Health Fair held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Several organizations took part in Friday afternoon's Senior Health Fair at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton. Seniors could learn about different services, living arrangements and take part in medical screenings. They could get their flu and Covid booster shots as well. "They can ask...
Groups announce Thanksgiving food distributions in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — For more than 45 years, Friends of the Poor in Scranton has dished out thousands of meals for its annual Thanksgiving community dinner. During the pandemic, the dinner was done as a takeout and drive-thru service. Organizers say they wanted to keep people healthy for the...
Community supports woman with lung cancer
DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens came out to support a woman in Lackawanna County on Sunday battling lung cancer. A fundraiser was held for Lisa Martino at the Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore. Lisa has helped people as a dialysis technician in the community for 35 years. Now that she's...
In memory of Mike: Walking to end epilepsy
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 65 million people worldwide live with a condition that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures. It’s the brain disorder epilepsy. Today, I had the honor of serving as emcee of an event aimed at raising critical funds and awareness. All of the usual excitement and energy were evident at the […]
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Aluminum can drive for veterans in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township is collecting aluminum cans this month. "This October, we're doing an aluminum can drive to try to recoup some of the money from COVID, which hurt a lot of people," said Tammy Wegner, 1st vice region commander for AMVETS Post 59.
16th annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot registration now open
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Registration for the largest 5K run in Bradford County is now open, according to Guthrie. The Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot 5K enters its 16th year as one of the most beloved traditions in the Twin Tiers. Happening on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m., the race takes runners through the streets of […]
