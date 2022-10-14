ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, VA

Loudoun County teacher honored by Mount Vernon

George Washington's Mount Vernon has awarded the 2022 History Teacher of the Year to Nellie Beaman, a sixth-grade history teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn. The Mount Vernon History Teacher of the Year award is presented annually to one teacher in the Washington area who brings creativity and passion to their teaching and deepens their students’ understanding and appreciation of history, according to a news release. The award winner receives a cash award of $5000 and a fully funded field trip to Mount Vernon for their students.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Quantico leaders provide updates on base projects

Marine Corps Base Quantico plans to optimize its facilities and improve the quality of life for those who live on and around the base. During their annual community update last week, base leaders discussed progress on a number of construction projects on Quantico. The event also included details on the base’s economic impact to the community and an overview of the mission of the base and tenant activities it supports.
QUANTICO, VA
'Arlington Thrive' head to receive humanitarian award

Andrew Schneider, executive director of Arlington Thrive, has been named as recipient of the 2022 Emily DiCicco Humanitarian Award, presented annually by the Shirlington Employment and Education Center (SEEC). Arlington Thrive is a social-safety-net organization that works to provide basic-needs support to those facing life crises in Arlington. It was...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
New town manager settling into Haymarket

Haymarket has a familiar face at the helm. Town Manager Emily Kyriazi stepped into her new role on July 1. Kyriazi had been a town planner and zoning administrator since September 2017 before becoming Haymarket’s top administrator. Her annual salary will be $102,960. Kyriazi was appointed as an interim...
HAYMARKET, VA
Arlington Greens back independent Clement in County Board race

Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Big rivalry football games still ahead

Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
MCLEAN, VA
Tourney seedings set; Langley wins Rotary Cup

With a 7-5-1 overall record when the week began, the Potomac School Panthers were tied as the No. 8-ranked girls field hockey team in the Division I state private high-school poll. Potomac School’s most recent victory was a 3-1 triumph over Meridian High School on Oct. 13. Prior to...
MCLEAN, VA
High school football notebook: Patriot's Sam Fernandez slides back into form

Sam Fernandez slid to avoid tacklers for the first time in his football career. And his right throwing shoulder felt sore afterward. But the Patriot senior quarterback wasn’t complaining about the adjustments he needed to make or in dealing with the pain Oct. 7 against Unity Reed. He was glad to return to the field for the first time since suffering an injury Sept. 8 against Forest Park.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Warhawks, Panther, Saxons earn victories

The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues. Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
OAKTON, VA
Fourth-quarter surge secures Battlefield's 23-7 win over Unity Reed

Battlefield outscored host Unity Reed 13-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 23-7 Cedar Run District win Thursday. Quarterback Braden Boggs connected with Brandon Binkowski for a 25-yard pass. The point after attempt was blocked. Then Jelon Johnson recorded the Bobcats’ final touchdown of the night on a 39-yard run followed by Maddux Tennant’s point after.
HAYMARKET, VA
Colgan bounces back with 38-0 win over Hylton

A humbling. A wake up call. An opportunity to rebound and salvage a season. However someone chooses to term it, Colgan’s 38-0 drubbing of Hylton Thursday was in many ways just what the doctor ordered after enduring a 112-16 loss to Freedom-Woodbridge Oct. 7. Following the Sharks' first Cardinal...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

