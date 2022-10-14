Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Amazon funding will help student-food-pantry effort expand into Arlington
A donation from Amazon will allow a local non-profit expand its efforts to fight against food-insecurity among teens. The online retailer recently donated $155,000 in support of Food for Neighbors, which is working to stock food pantries in local schools and will use the support to expand into Arlington. The...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s New Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House's grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer, and the building of 240 units is already fully occupied by people 62 and older. According to a news release, many live alone on social security or supplemental income.
Inside Nova
Loudoun County teacher honored by Mount Vernon
George Washington's Mount Vernon has awarded the 2022 History Teacher of the Year to Nellie Beaman, a sixth-grade history teacher at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn. The Mount Vernon History Teacher of the Year award is presented annually to one teacher in the Washington area who brings creativity and passion to their teaching and deepens their students’ understanding and appreciation of history, according to a news release. The award winner receives a cash award of $5000 and a fully funded field trip to Mount Vernon for their students.
Inside Nova
Quantico leaders provide updates on base projects
Marine Corps Base Quantico plans to optimize its facilities and improve the quality of life for those who live on and around the base. During their annual community update last week, base leaders discussed progress on a number of construction projects on Quantico. The event also included details on the base’s economic impact to the community and an overview of the mission of the base and tenant activities it supports.
Inside Nova
PW Digital Gateway suit by QTS sheds light on origins of project
One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough. The convoluted and secretive legal saga involves a subsidiary of QTS Realty Trust Inc., landowner Barbara Brower and her son, Jon, and...
Inside Nova
Lawson opposes ‘Indigenous’ item on Prince William board agenda
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 on Oct. 11 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson voted no, and Supervisor Yesli Vega abstained as she does on all such recognitions. Lawson opposed the change, saying it’s led by people who want...
Inside Nova
'Arlington Thrive' head to receive humanitarian award
Andrew Schneider, executive director of Arlington Thrive, has been named as recipient of the 2022 Emily DiCicco Humanitarian Award, presented annually by the Shirlington Employment and Education Center (SEEC). Arlington Thrive is a social-safety-net organization that works to provide basic-needs support to those facing life crises in Arlington. It was...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The birth of a community activist
Helen Zurita has been on my radar for a long time. I decided to head over to her office at the East End Mobile Home Park to have a chat. I wanted to understand how a chef for a local hotel evolved into an effective community activist. Zurita was looking...
Inside Nova
New town manager settling into Haymarket
Haymarket has a familiar face at the helm. Town Manager Emily Kyriazi stepped into her new role on July 1. Kyriazi had been a town planner and zoning administrator since September 2017 before becoming Haymarket’s top administrator. Her annual salary will be $102,960. Kyriazi was appointed as an interim...
Inside Nova
Arlington Greens back independent Clement in County Board race
Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
Inside Nova
Fairfax fire officials seeking more voluntary information from owners of homes, businesses
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is encouraging the public to use “Community Connect,” a free, secure and easy-to-use platform that allows residents and/or business owners to share critical information about their home or business, which will aid county firefighters and paramedics during an emergency. “We are...
Inside Nova
Arlington police set dates for 'Fill the Cruiser' holiday-toy collection
The Arlington County Police Department has announced the dates for its annual “Fill the Cruiser” holiday toy drive. Local residents are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys to benefit local children in need as part of the effort. Collections will take place:. • Friday, Nov. 4 from 6...
Inside Nova
Big rivalry football games still ahead
Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
Inside Nova
Tourney seedings set; Langley wins Rotary Cup
With a 7-5-1 overall record when the week began, the Potomac School Panthers were tied as the No. 8-ranked girls field hockey team in the Division I state private high-school poll. Potomac School’s most recent victory was a 3-1 triumph over Meridian High School on Oct. 13. Prior to...
Inside Nova
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
Inside Nova
High school football notebook: Patriot's Sam Fernandez slides back into form
Sam Fernandez slid to avoid tacklers for the first time in his football career. And his right throwing shoulder felt sore afterward. But the Patriot senior quarterback wasn’t complaining about the adjustments he needed to make or in dealing with the pain Oct. 7 against Unity Reed. He was glad to return to the field for the first time since suffering an injury Sept. 8 against Forest Park.
Inside Nova
Warhawks, Panther, Saxons earn victories
The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues. Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Inside Nova
Oct. 14 high school football roundup: Tristan Evans throws seven touchdown passes as Freedom-Woodbridge defeats Woodbridge
Tristan Evans completed 14 of 17 passes for 302 yards and seven touchdowns Friday as host Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Woodbridge 68-6 in a Cardinal District game. The junior quarterback now has 34 touchdown passes on the season. Jeffrey Overton Jr. added 151 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown as...
Inside Nova
Fourth-quarter surge secures Battlefield's 23-7 win over Unity Reed
Battlefield outscored host Unity Reed 13-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 23-7 Cedar Run District win Thursday. Quarterback Braden Boggs connected with Brandon Binkowski for a 25-yard pass. The point after attempt was blocked. Then Jelon Johnson recorded the Bobcats’ final touchdown of the night on a 39-yard run followed by Maddux Tennant’s point after.
Inside Nova
Colgan bounces back with 38-0 win over Hylton
A humbling. A wake up call. An opportunity to rebound and salvage a season. However someone chooses to term it, Colgan’s 38-0 drubbing of Hylton Thursday was in many ways just what the doctor ordered after enduring a 112-16 loss to Freedom-Woodbridge Oct. 7. Following the Sharks' first Cardinal...
