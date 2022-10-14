Read full article on original website
Related
jtv.tv
Monday, October 17, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Angel Guadagnini, Jackson MDHHS Angel Tree Project 2022. Ted Christoff & Owen Welsh, Christoff & Sons Floor Covering, David Hanson & Jake Ladwig, The Great Soak Hot Tub Company. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
WILX-TV
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
jtv.tv
Friday, October 14, 2022
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Matthew Budd, Deputy Health Officer and Cindy Wolfinger, Fetal Infant Mortality, Jackson County Health Department. John Willis, Harold White Breakfast. Dr. Scott Watterson, Head Coach, Western Boys Soccer. 9 AM and 11 AM. Friday on The Bart...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
jtv.tv
Saturday, October 15 – Sunday, October 16, 2022
JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starting today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. 10 PM Adrian vs Jackson (10/7) Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Highlights, High School Football Highlights from all around the Jackson area; Top 5 Plays of the Week.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Pizza and wings are stars at The Chase in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Randy LeMaster wanted to bring a big-city feel to downtown Jackson when he opened The Chase Sports Bar in July 2013. When he started, the vibe downtown wasn’t what it is today, he said. Officials have previously described it as ‘largely dead.’. Along with...
wcsx.com
Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week
Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
swmichigandining.com
Foundry Bakehouse & Deli
We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
lansingcitypulse.com
Festival of the Macabre in REO Town
With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to indulge in the odd, strange, weird, scary and fun. And a REO Town business is doing just that all day Saturday. John and Jenifer Harris, owners of Voodoo's World of Oddtiques in the REO Town Marketplace, host their...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
wkzo.com
Landmark Recovery opens largest addiction treatment facility in West Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A West Michigan drug and alcohol treatment organization is set to open up the largest commercial facility in the area. Landmark Recovery will cut the ribbon on the Landmark Recovery of Western Michigan facility at 393 East Roosevelt Avenue in Battle Creek on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m.
WILX-TV
Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
Jackson high school unveils new athletic center
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s an 11 million dollar gift years in the making, and now it’s one the school is officially unwrapping. “There is without a doubt a sense of awe when you walk in the door,” said Jackson Public School Superintendent, Jeff Beal. From the 60-yard field striped for football, baseball and softball, […]
lansingcitypulse.com
Family-owned, Lansing-made
Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
Michigan program helps inmates, dogs find new purpose
It's a story of second chances both for man.
The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
Nellie Olson, the beautiful senior cat
Nellie Olson is 10 years old but definitely isn't ready to retire just yet.
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Comments / 0