“Having those vulnerable moments”- Sadie Sink Sheds Light on Working Environment of Her Film ‘The Whale’

World-renowned Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh’s 169th birth anniversary was celebrated this year. The artist was not just known for his classic paintings but for his vision, which was different than the others. As unique as he was, his artwork was the same. Even today, numerous studies are going on over his paintings and something new comes up in each one of them. The painter did not just paint for the sake of painting but also conveyed messages through them. But what if we tell you that this 19th-century artist is compared to one of the stars of today’s generation? And not any artist, but American rapper and singer Kanye West.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO