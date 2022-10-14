ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

FSB announces Bacon’s promotion

First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area. In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge

Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
LINCOLN, NE
agupdate.com

Wellman family blessed tenfold by agricultural community

The Wellman family of Waverly, Neb. has a lot of irons in the fire. Rusty and Dixi both work full-time jobs. Their daughter Skye is a nurse recruiter in Texas. Their son Kolter is in junior high and heavily involved in agriculture, showing cattle at the county fair and helping with the day-to-day ranching operations. In addition to selling farm-fresh eggs and breeding hunting dogs, the Wellmans are also marketing their Wagyu beef line that has taken years to develop. All while making time to give back to their community.
WAVERLY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York

YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
YORK, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
kelo.com

Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband

La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
LA VISTA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
BEATRICE, NE
klin.com

UPDATE: Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12. LFR determined that the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was caused by electrical problems in the kitchen. The fire caused approximately $200,000 to the home and its contents.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls

BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
PLYMOUTH, NE

