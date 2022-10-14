The Wellman family of Waverly, Neb. has a lot of irons in the fire. Rusty and Dixi both work full-time jobs. Their daughter Skye is a nurse recruiter in Texas. Their son Kolter is in junior high and heavily involved in agriculture, showing cattle at the county fair and helping with the day-to-day ranching operations. In addition to selling farm-fresh eggs and breeding hunting dogs, the Wellmans are also marketing their Wagyu beef line that has taken years to develop. All while making time to give back to their community.

