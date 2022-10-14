Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
State Fair names Parr interim director, addresses concerns about turnover
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For the third time in five years, the Nebraska State Fair is searching for new leadership. Jaime Parr will lead the way in the interim, coming after a year where the fair saw increases in attendance and revenue. “The stars aligned for us in 2022,”...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
iheart.com
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
thebestmix1055.com
FSB announces Bacon’s promotion
First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area. In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial...
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
klin.com
NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
agupdate.com
Wellman family blessed tenfold by agricultural community
The Wellman family of Waverly, Neb. has a lot of irons in the fire. Rusty and Dixi both work full-time jobs. Their daughter Skye is a nurse recruiter in Texas. Their son Kolter is in junior high and heavily involved in agriculture, showing cattle at the county fair and helping with the day-to-day ranching operations. In addition to selling farm-fresh eggs and breeding hunting dogs, the Wellmans are also marketing their Wagyu beef line that has taken years to develop. All while making time to give back to their community.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York
YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
kelo.com
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband
La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
Fremont seniors talk Social Security cost-of-living raise
Some good news for seniors on a fixed income: The Social Security Administration announced millions of beneficiaries will get a cost-of-living adjustment, the highest since the 1980's.
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
klin.com
UPDATE: Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12. LFR determined that the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was caused by electrical problems in the kitchen. The fire caused approximately $200,000 to the home and its contents.
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society urges adoptions as shelter sees a big increase in dogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and there are plenty of dogs to choose from in Lincoln. More than 40 years ago, Adopt a Shelter Dog Month was started to help millions of dogs find forever homes. Capital Humane Society’s Matt Madcharo says there’s...
nypressnews.com
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; body of female found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mother who have been missing since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tyler Roenz has been identified as the driver in a Nebraska police chase that ended in a crash near Aurora, Nebraska.
WOWT
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
klkntv.com
NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls
BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
