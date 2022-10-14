ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Election Preview: Suffolk School Board seats up for grabs

SUFFOLK, Va. — More than half of Suffolk’s School Board seats are on the ballot in this upcoming November election. Here are the candidates across those school board races, three of which are contested races comprising of seven candidates in their respective boroughs:. Chuckatuck. Linda W. Bouchard. Kim...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

4 things to watch for in Elaine Luria, Jen Kiggans debate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With less than a month to Election Day, the candidates vying for the hotly-contested House seat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District will take to the debate stage Wednesday. The Democratic incumbent, Rep. Elaine Luria, will face Republican challenger, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, at the Marriott...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VDOE announces plan to recruit teachers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher.   The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
