Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative in Norfolk
According to a press release, the announcement will occur on October 17 at 2 p.m.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help Virginia tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid...
Luria, Kiggans spar in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District debate
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The candidates for Virginia's 2nd District hit the debate stage for the first time Wednesday. Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans is challenging two-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria for the seat. Many regard the race as one of, if not the, most watched contest across...
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luria, Kiggans debate: Updates from Virginia Beach as candidates vie for Virginia's 2nd District
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today's the day: candidates vying for the hotly-contested House seat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District are facing off on the debate stage for the first time. Rep. Elaine Luria, the two-term Democratic incumbent, is facing Republican challenger, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, at the Marriott Virginia...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk Sheriff's Office launches social media campaign to find name for new K-9
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office needs help naming its newest member. NSO recently acquired a 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer, and the sheriff's office has a pinned post on Facebook where they are accepting name submissions in the comment section. The dog will be assigned to Deputy...
Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here are the candidates vying for Suffolk's City Council seats
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk voters will see more than half of the city’s council seats on the ballot this election cycle, even though only two are actually contested contests. Here are the city council seats, by borough, on voter ballots this November:. Chuckatuck. *Shelley S. Butler-Barlow. Patrick L....
Newport News man sentenced to 41 months for making threats toward elected officials
A man from Newport News has been sentenced to 41 months for making threats to state and federal elected officials
Virginia Beach city officials get ready for legal marijuana sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders took another step to get the city ready for legal marijuana sales. Council members were briefed on the current status of the Virginia General Assembly and how soon recreational marijuana dispensaries could be legalized. "We are entering a gray area right...
Election Preview: Suffolk School Board seats up for grabs
SUFFOLK, Va. — More than half of Suffolk’s School Board seats are on the ballot in this upcoming November election. Here are the candidates across those school board races, three of which are contested races comprising of seven candidates in their respective boroughs:. Chuckatuck. Linda W. Bouchard. Kim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
4 things to watch for in Elaine Luria, Jen Kiggans debate
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With less than a month to Election Day, the candidates vying for the hotly-contested House seat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District will take to the debate stage Wednesday. The Democratic incumbent, Rep. Elaine Luria, will face Republican challenger, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, at the Marriott...
NN man gets 41 months in prison for threatening elected officials
A judge on Thursday sentenced Steve Cochran, 43, of, Newport News man to 41 months in prison after making violent threats to elected officials on the state and national levels.
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legacy Lounge employees start petition after Norfolk City Council shuts down nightclub
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Airey Jordan has worked at Legacy Lounge since it opened. She said city council’s decision to revoke the club’s conditional use permit had put her in financial hardship. “I am a windowed mother of three, so bartending allowed me the flexibility to not only be a mother first, but to also […]
wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
VDOE announces plan to recruit teachers
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher. The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that […]
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1