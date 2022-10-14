ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man reported missing, police issue Golden Alert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, was last seen at some point in the morning on Saturday when he left Albany to come back to Lexington. According to Lexington police, his license plate was spotted around...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, KY
City
London, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Lexington, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty

According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Showing appreciation to Kentucky’s first responders

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – First responders risk their lives daily for our safety. Something we saw with the tornados in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. On Sunday at Johnson First Church of God in Morehead, those same first responders were honored for their service to...
MOREHEAD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Missing Person#Violent Crime
fox56news.com

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens …. Five things to know before you go to bed on October 14, 2022. FEMA disaster assistance loan deadline approaching. The deadline to apply for a FEMA disaster assistance loan is only two weeks away. Boyle County getting expanded broadband options. Boyle...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
MOREHEAD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky Man Posted Abuse of Toddler on Snapchat: Cops

A Kentucky man has been arrested after posting a video of him abusing a 2-year-old kid on Snapchat. 23-year-old Benjamin Franklin was charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. The child’s mother said she was at work when she was alerted by numerous people of the video of Franklin holding the kid by his neck and slamming him onto his bed. Franklin admitted to police he abused the child. He’s being held at the Carroll County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000 and he’s been ordered to have no contact with the child or his mother. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.Read it at WAVE
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Fifth annual Patriot Day Show in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Patriot Day Show is an annual event hosted by the Motorheads Car Club. This is their fifth year of the event, which honors those who lost their lives in 9/11. It also honors veterans, active military, and first responders. They have a parking lot full...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Mex Shoppers did not return

More than 10 months since border restrictions were lifted, Mexican shoppers are still staying away from businesses along San Ysidro Blvd. just north of the border. More than 10 months since border restrictions were lifted, Mexican shoppers are still staying away from businesses along San Ysidro Blvd. just north of the border.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored next week by the university they attended. Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others. Eastern...
RICHMOND, KY
uky.edu

UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
LEXINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

The kindness and the anger

My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, prerelease, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy