Still want to defund police? There has been a non stop crime surge and here again, another young man looses his life. Minnesota clean up your political pool, parents take back your children and make sure where they are, what is being taught in school. Look at your city... its in decay. You ok with that?Support your police so they can find who did this to the young man.

North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died. His is the 69th death investigated as a homicide this year.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital.On Friday, Oct. 14, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, of Atlanta.His manner of death was described as homicide; the cause was a gunshot wound to the head.No arrests have been made.
