HAMMOND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team came eyelashes from a perfect weekend at The Crossover, the largest volleyball tournament on record. The Panthers took down Southwest Baptist 3-0 to start the day, but fell in five sets to Drury. With a win over Lake Superior State last night, the Panthers finished the weekend 2-1. The Panthers (6-16) held a .288 attacking percentage in the day’s opening match against Southwest Baptist. Hallie McGuire continued her prolific weekend, recording a career-high 19 kills in the match while holding a .432 hitting percentage.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO