14news.com
Firsdon’s brace powers Belmont past UE Women’s Soccer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Belmont sophomore forward Leah Firsdon’s first career brace helped power the host Bruins past the visiting University of Evansville women’s soccer team, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Firsdon scored on rebound goals in the 54th and 63rd minutes...
Phillip; Vivas, lead Aces Men’s Soccer’s comeback win over SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - Facing a first half deficit, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team scored twice in the final 45 minutes to secure a 2-1 road victory over SIUE on Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Ill. “We came out a bit slow today and they were all over...
Aces Volleyball gets first-ever sweep at Illinois State
NORMAL, IL. (WFIE) - For the first time in program history, the University of Evansville volleyball team defeated Illinois State on the road. On Saturday, the Purple Aces defeated the Redbirds by a final of 3-0 at Redbird Arena. Alondra Vazquez led all players with 18 kills and is now...
KWC Splits Saturday matches in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team came eyelashes from a perfect weekend at The Crossover, the largest volleyball tournament on record. The Panthers took down Southwest Baptist 3-0 to start the day, but fell in five sets to Drury. With a win over Lake Superior State last night, the Panthers finished the weekend 2-1. The Panthers (6-16) held a .288 attacking percentage in the day’s opening match against Southwest Baptist. Hallie McGuire continued her prolific weekend, recording a career-high 19 kills in the match while holding a .432 hitting percentage.
USI Cross Country teams sweep UE Invitational
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country finished in first place out of seven teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI registered 36 points, claiming the first-place position by 22 points. The Screaming Eagles recorded...
USI Volleyball spiked by SEMO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-19, 1-8 OVC) ended the weekend with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 11-25) loss to Southeast Missouri State University (11-10, 6-3) at Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles produced solid numbers despite the loss, nabbing 40 or more kills and 30 or more assists for the second straight match.
Ky. Wesleyan football starts strong, but Findlay takes over from there
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - After a strong start by the Panthers, Findlay scored 44 unanswered points to take down Wesleyan 44-7 on Saturday night. Findlay moves to 3-4 (2-2 G-MAC) while Wesleyan falls to 2-5 (1-3 G-MAC). The Panthers started off the game strong, going on an eight play, 70-yard...
‘Play for Kate’ tournament back for 7th year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The seventh annual ‘Play for Kate’ Memorial tournament is underway. Fifty teams have gathered to honor Kate Bruggenschmidt, who passed away in an ATV accident but loved the game of softball. The tournament began at Deaconess Sports Park with the players gathering and releasing...
IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg. In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side. The...
National organization honors fallen Evansville Marine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was an Evansville native who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2006. 16 years later, he’s being remembered for the ultimate sacrifice. “16 years, to the day, and him being honored like this,”...
Early voting starting in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from election day, and that means early voting is getting underway in Indiana. The election office website for Vanderburgh County shows you can cast your ballot at Old National Events Plaza. That’s now every weekday through November 4 from...
Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity on World Food Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was World Food Day at the C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville. Feed Evansville hosted the event. The goal was to spread the word about food insecurity in the area, and have some fun as well. The event featured a bounce house, food trucks, games and...
Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
EFD: No injuries reported following Evansville house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Friday night. Dispatch says this happened at a house on the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue. Firefighters on scene say it took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire...
Fire shuts down part of Wilson Lane in Henderson Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called early Friday morning to a fire in Henderson County. Officials with Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as crews battle the fire. They say several fire agencies are helping them. We’ll...
VCSO: Man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is now in jail after a police chase and a brief standoff inside his Evansville home on Sunday. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say that John Rybolt was driving and failed to pull over when deputies tried to stop him. They say that led to a chase.
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say she crashed into an Indiana State trooper’s car. Officials with the Indiana State Police say that happened Friday night around 6:35 p.m. According to a release, during a traffic stop an ISP trooper’s car was hit, causing...
Henderson Officer continues serving community after terminal diagnosis
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Cancer, a disease that can touch everyone in some way, shape or form, even the toughest among us. Police officers are asked to put on a brave face everyday, and one Henderson officer is refusing to lose her battle against the disease. Officer Janna Gatten with...
Medical oncologist encourages routine cancer screenings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New studies have come out recently about the importance of routine cancer screenings. According to doctors, different screenings depend on the age and sex of the patient. The more you can prevent and detect early symptoms, the better chance a patient has at surviving. Doctor Sheryl...
