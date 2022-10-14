Read full article on original website
Daily Local News local roundup (Oct. 15): Unionville boys soccer team defeats Upper Merion
The Unionville High School boys soccer team defeated Upper Merion, 4-1, Saturday. Aidan Azar and Parker Wyatt each had a goal and two assists in this Saturday contest. Other Longhorn goals were from Phin Gill-Gorenc and Bear Ziegler. Unionville goalie Justin Teufel recorded six saves. Girls’ volleyball. Downingtown West...
Football: Jacobs, Rustin run all over Sun Valley in win
ASTON — West Chester Rustin is good at quite a few things on the football field. Against Sun Valley, controlling the line of scrimmage was at the top of that list. Rustin wore down the Vanguards with a sensational running attack that was led by an incredible showing from the team’s offensive line. The Golden Knights ran for 283 yards on 49 carries on their way to wearing down Sun Valley for a 42-14 victory.
CB West stays defensive, tops Pennridge for fourth straight win
DOYLESTOWN >> Isaiah Thomas knows his number is never going to get called on a play, but it doesn’t stop him from going all-out on every snap. The Central Bucks West senior, an interior lineman on defense, even described his role on one of the Bucks’ staple calls as leaving him with no chance to make a play or a stop but he does because he believes the next man in will. It’s a trend shared across the board for a West defense that’s been playing excellent over the last month including Friday night.
Opportunistic defense leads Great Valley to win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH>>Unionville turned the ball over on its first possession, foreshadowing things to come. By the end of the night, Great Valley forced a whopping seven turnovers—four interceptions along with three fumbles. Add a balanced offensive attack and a great kicking game, and the Patriots (7-1 overall, 4-0 Ches-Mont) cruised to a dominant 34-7 win over the host Longhorns (3-5, 2-3). “We played really well the first half of the season, minus the one week where we struggle against Shanahan,” said Great Valley coach Jeff Martin. “The kids bounced back and tonight played a great game against a traditionally strong program like Unionville. Our guys came in fired up and ready to compete against them.”
Downingtown East is impressive in tune-up for stretch run
LONDON GROVE >> The 2022 football season at Downingtown East will be judged by what happens in its next two outings, when the Cougars take on rivals Coatesville and Downingtown West to end the regular season. It was merely a precursor on Friday at Avon Grove. But as tune-ups go,...
La Salle wins low-scoring affair with Archbishop Wood on McFadden’s overtime TD
WARMINSTER >> Sean McFadden had been petitioning the La Salle coaching staff to get a carry. “In middle school and elementary I was a running back and I’ve always wanted to run the ball,” the Explorers senior said. “And I’ve been telling my coaches all week that I can run those goal-line plays, I’m a downhill runner so put me in, I’ll make it happen.”
Wissahickon rolls to first win of season
LOWERY GWYNEDD >> One of the main goals for the Wissahickon football program in 2022 was to set a foundation under first-year head coach Rory Graver. For the first time Friday night, the progress showed on the scoreboard. The Trojans celebrated senior night with their first win of the season, 28-3, over Suburban One League American Conference rival William Tennent at Wissahickon High School.
Downingtown West overcomes penalties, Chester
DOWNINGTOWN >> If there is a Louvre Museum for high school football, Friday night’s game between Chester and Downingtown West would probably not be in it. The fashion accessory for the night was a yellow flag, and it was shown early and often. The two teams combined for over 300 yards in penalties as Downingtown West used two huge fourth-quarter special team plays to help pull away for a 34-19 nonleague victory at Kottmeyer Stadium, handing the Clippers their first loss of the season.
Football: Super sophs Hall and Johnson lead Bonner-Prendie to sixth straight win
UPPER DARBY — Neither Jalil Hall nor Jalyen Johnson wanted to go first when they were asked to do a postgame interview following Bonner & Prendergast’s 42-14 romp over Lansdale Catholic Friday night. Hall deferred to Johnson. Johnson did the same before stepping up and finally going first.
Delco Football roundup: Welde tosses two touchdowns as O’Hara gets first win
Jim Welde threw touchdown passes to Logan Maloney (64 yards) and Ethan Schulcz (18 yards) as Cardinal O’Hara beat Archbishop Carrol, 14-12, in a Catholic League Blue Division showdown. The host Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak and presented Mike Ewing his first victory as the team’s head coach....
Stout defense, turnovers lift Spring-Ford football 45-7 over Methacton
ROYERSFORD >> Spring-Ford’s defense was loud last week. On Friday, it was booming. Fueled by three timely turnovers and a pair of sacks, the Rams made the most of their opportunities. Behind 31 unanswered points in the first half, Spring-Ford took a 45-7 win over Methacton at Coach McNelly Stadium.
Sennott’s breakout night boosts Boyertown’s 34-21 win over Owen J. Roberts
BOYERTOWN >> No one was more pleased to see Cade Sennott’s breakout performance than Cole Yesavage. Sennott, a junior running back/defensive back, got off to a delayed start this season thanks to a high ankle sprain suffered during preseason when he went to battle with the Bears’ backfield bruiser.
Big second half propels Coatesville over Bishop Shanahan
DOWNINGTOWN >> The Coatesville football team has had a rough two weeks. With head coach Matt Ortega still on administrative leave, and last week’s big game with Downingtown West cancelled due to online threats, it was natural to think the Red Raiders might be rusty Friday night against Ches-Mont National Division foe Bishop Shanahan at Jack Mancini Field.
Pope John Paul II football improves to 8-0 after rout of Pottstown
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Enjoy tonight and get back to work tomorrow. That’s the attitude that the Pope John Paul II football team has taken after Saturday afternoon wins this year, and will again this week after a 40-0 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division decision over visiting Pottstown. That kept...
Phoenixville football clinches first winning season in 10 years with win over Upper Perkiomen
Phoenixville >> The last time the Phoenixville’s football team finished the year with a winning season, most of the Phantoms’ current varsity roster was still learning how to speak the alphabet in elementary school. But on Friday night against Upper Perkiomen (2-3, 1-3 PAC Frontier), a strong start...
Klimek does it all in Perkiomen Valley’s 32-13 Homecoming win over Norristown
GRATERFORD >> Ryan Klimek will have plenty of pleasant memories from Perkiomen Valley’s Homecoming game Friday. They encompassed the various roles he filled in, and his numerous contributions to, the Vikings’ 32-13 win over Norristown. They were in keeping with the senior’s role as a multi-versatile performer for PV’s offense and kicking teams … and also a contribution toward the halftime Homecoming ceremonies.
Football: Ridley’s tough defense stops Conestoga
Tredyffrin >> Ridley’s strong first-half defense proved to be a tough nut to crack for host Conestoga in the Raiders’ 28-14 football win at Teamer Field on Friday. The Green Raiders (5-3, 4-2 Central League) held the host Pioneers’ offense to one first down in the first half, and did not allow Conestoga to penetrate Ridley territory until the third quarter.
