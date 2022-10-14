DOYLESTOWN >> Isaiah Thomas knows his number is never going to get called on a play, but it doesn’t stop him from going all-out on every snap. The Central Bucks West senior, an interior lineman on defense, even described his role on one of the Bucks’ staple calls as leaving him with no chance to make a play or a stop but he does because he believes the next man in will. It’s a trend shared across the board for a West defense that’s been playing excellent over the last month including Friday night.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO