CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave.Kolalou is expected in bond court Thursday. Kolalou currently refuses to speak to detectives. Yet despite invoking her Fifth Amendment rights, Chicago Police are piecing together what they can about the disturbing crime – and how they believe the gruesome murder played out.Walker was known by most of the people on her block between...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO