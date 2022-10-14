ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review

Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman found dead in Auburn Gresham near Mahalia Jackson Park

AUBURN GRESHAM, Chicago - A woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk this morning with multiple gunshots to the body near Mahalia Jackson Park on the city's south side, authorities said. According to police, just before 11:00 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, another wounded after shooting inside apartment hallway in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting inside an apartment complex in South Chicago Saturday night, according to police. The shooting happened at 11:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley. Police say the victims were in the third-floor hallway when shots were fired. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago in fair condition.No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
GURNEE, IL
#Murder#Landlord#Funerals#Freezer#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Cpd
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave.Kolalou is expected in bond court Thursday. Kolalou currently refuses to speak to detectives. Yet despite invoking her Fifth Amendment rights, Chicago Police are piecing together what they can about the disturbing crime – and how they believe the gruesome murder played out.Walker was known by most of the people on her block between...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking outside early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 20-year-old was outside just after midnight in the 10800 block of South King Drive when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. He was transported to Trinity Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 38, shot in the face while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was driving around 1:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 13th Street when someone in a gold sedan started shooting at her, police said. She suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL

