Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Woman, 87, Found Dead at Chicago Senior Apartments Died From Assault: Authorities
An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a Douglas senior apartment building died from injuries sustained in an assault, authorities revealed Sunday. Following an autopsy, the death of Mae Brown was ruled a homicide due to multiple assault injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. Police were called on...
Herald & Review
Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago
CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for hijacking pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint in 2019. The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis was sentenced Friday. On Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:27 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department...
Chicago Journal
Woman found dead in Auburn Gresham near Mahalia Jackson Park
AUBURN GRESHAM, Chicago - A woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk this morning with multiple gunshots to the body near Mahalia Jackson Park on the city's south side, authorities said. According to police, just before 11:00 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
#46: Man beat choked girlfriend, beat her with baseball bat while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Chicago man with attempted murder for allegedly choking his girlfriend and beating her with a baseball bat while he was on bail for a felony gun case. He is the 46th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago while...
1 dead, another wounded after shooting inside apartment hallway in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting inside an apartment complex in South Chicago Saturday night, according to police. The shooting happened at 11:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley. Police say the victims were in the third-floor hallway when shots were fired. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago in fair condition.No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.
Friend who accidentally shot, killed young Chicago activist Caleb Reed sentenced to 18 years
Prior to his death, Caleb Reed had been front and center speaking out against police in schools.
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
‘Tried to kill me’: Chicago woman describes encounter with woman accused of dismemberment
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman came out Friday to describe an encounter with the woman accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner earlier this week. The woman, who WGN News is not naming, alleges Sandra Kolalou sang to her before trying to kill her. “She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can […]
Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
nypressnews.com
3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 6 killed, 24 others injured in weekend violence, police say
A 13-year-old found dead on a park bench is among two teenagers killed in weekend Chicago gun violence, police said.
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave.Kolalou is expected in bond court Thursday. Kolalou currently refuses to speak to detectives. Yet despite invoking her Fifth Amendment rights, Chicago Police are piecing together what they can about the disturbing crime – and how they believe the gruesome murder played out.Walker was known by most of the people on her block between...
CBS News
Woman dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Auburn Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was found unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 8400 block of South Vincennes just before 11 a.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking outside early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 20-year-old was outside just after midnight in the 10800 block of South King Drive when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. He was transported to Trinity Hospital where...
Chicago shooting: Woman shoots man stabbing another woman in East Garfield Park, police say
A man was shot after stabbing a woman trying to enter a West Side residential building, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 38, shot in the face while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was driving around 1:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 13th Street when someone in a gold sedan started shooting at her, police said. She suffered...
Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
nypressnews.com
Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $15,000 reward for information on shooting of Kenneth Early
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Crime Stoppers are ramping up their efforts to find a killer. The organization is handing out flyers in hopes someone will see them and speak up. On Aug. 12, 62-year-old Kenneth Early was found in his car at a stop sign, suffering from a gunshot wound.
