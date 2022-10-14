Read full article on original website
Golden Knights grind out homecoming win
Georgetown – Sussex Central went to their “old fashion” Wing-T offense Friday night according to head coach John Wells grinding out 241 rushing yards as the Golden Knights ran the ball 45 times out 51 total plays in the game. “Our offense played well tonight, we were able to run the ball and keep Dover’s offense off the field. That ... Read More
WMDT.com
Central blanks Dover, advance to 5-1
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Central’s defense was at their best Friday night at The Castle, shutting out the Dover Senators. The 21-0 victory pushes the Knights record to 5-1, 1-1 in 3A District 2. PJ Henry found the end zone twice for the Knights. Dover sees their 5-game...
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Golf Underway at Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Bucknell women's golf team posted rounds of 317 and 326 on a busy opening day of Delaware's Lady Blue Hen Invitational at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Kelsey Yi had the best round of the day with a morning 75, and Tara Thomas is the low Bison through 36 holes after posting rounds of 76-77. Yi was red-hot early on for the Bison. After starting on the 14th hole, her third birdie of the day at the par-3 5th moved her to 2-under on her round. After a tough stretch of six holes left her at +4, Yi finished birdie-par to shoot 75. Yi slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 88, however.
Cris from Ocean City’s Jeopardy! Win Streak By the Numbers
By now you have probably heard quite a bit about Chris Panullo from Ocean City, who became a Jeopardy! ten-time champion on Thursday night. Pannullo works as a customer success operations manager. Pannullo’s girlfriend of ten years, Heather, was the one who encouraged him to apply for Jeopardy!. When...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Pinches Tipsy Tacos
SALISBURY, Md.– One family owned restaurant continues to push flavor boundaries in Wicomico County by offering a variety of Mexican and Honduran dishes that the Foodie Team was able to try. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Pinches Tipsy Tacos!. Pinches Tipsy Tacos is located at 203...
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family
SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
WBOC
Laurel Man Catches Delaware Record Breaking Blue Catfish
LAUREL, De. --- Early Saturday morning and after a 20-minute long battle, James Lord with the help of his son James Jr. was able to get a 48.2 pound, 40-inch long Blue Catfish onto their boat. James says it wasn't until he pulled it out of the water he realized it was a special catch.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pridewalk repainted
SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalk got a fresh coat of paint Sunday, thanks to Salisbury PFLAG and members of the community. The Pride Crosswalk includes the classic pride flag, the progress pride flag, and the transgender pride flag. The repainting also featured music games community resources, and drag performances.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
WMDT.com
Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale
Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
Augusta Free Press
Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Market Update for Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany, and Fenwick Island Areas
I believe that having better information about your local market allows you to make better real estate decisions. If you're in the market to buy or sell a home, just give me a call. Click the links to view the Market Reports and let me know if you have any...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES
1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
WBOC
Three Sent to Hospital In Pittsville Hit and Run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford Pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Rd. near Main St. around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
delawarepublic.org
City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023
Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
WMDT.com
WCPS announces September award winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Congrats to Wicomico County Public Schools’ Extra Mile Award Winners for September. Three employees, Dorey Bradford, James Simkins, and Gretchen Wallace, received this honor. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
