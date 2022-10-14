ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Golden Knights grind out homecoming win

Georgetown – Sussex Central went to their “old fashion” Wing-T offense Friday night according to head coach John Wells grinding out 241 rushing yards as the Golden Knights ran the ball 45 times out 51 total plays in the game. “Our offense played well tonight, we were able to run the ball and keep Dover’s offense off the field. That ... Read More
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Central blanks Dover, advance to 5-1

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Central’s defense was at their best Friday night at The Castle, shutting out the Dover Senators. The 21-0 victory pushes the Knights record to 5-1, 1-1 in 3A District 2. PJ Henry found the end zone twice for the Knights. Dover sees their 5-game...
DOVER, DE
bucknellbison.com

Women’s Golf Underway at Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Bucknell women's golf team posted rounds of 317 and 326 on a busy opening day of Delaware's Lady Blue Hen Invitational at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Kelsey Yi had the best round of the day with a morning 75, and Tara Thomas is the low Bison through 36 holes after posting rounds of 76-77. Yi was red-hot early on for the Bison. After starting on the 14th hole, her third birdie of the day at the par-3 5th moved her to 2-under on her round. After a tough stretch of six holes left her at +4, Yi finished birdie-par to shoot 75. Yi slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 88, however.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Pinches Tipsy Tacos

SALISBURY, Md.– One family owned restaurant continues to push flavor boundaries in Wicomico County by offering a variety of Mexican and Honduran dishes that the Foodie Team was able to try. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Pinches Tipsy Tacos!. Pinches Tipsy Tacos is located at 203...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family

SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
DELMAR, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware Teacher of the Year announced

MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Laurel Man Catches Delaware Record Breaking Blue Catfish

LAUREL, De. --- Early Saturday morning and after a 20-minute long battle, James Lord with the help of his son James Jr. was able to get a 48.2 pound, 40-inch long Blue Catfish onto their boat. James says it wasn't until he pulled it out of the water he realized it was a special catch.
LAUREL, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#The Delmar Wildcats
WMDT.com

Salisbury Pridewalk repainted

SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalk got a fresh coat of paint Sunday, thanks to Salisbury PFLAG and members of the community. The Pride Crosswalk includes the classic pride flag, the progress pride flag, and the transgender pride flag. The repainting also featured music games community resources, and drag performances.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
WMDT.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale

Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
ELLENDALE, DE
Augusta Free Press

Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon

There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
NewsBreak
Sports
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES

1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Three Sent to Hospital In Pittsville Hit and Run

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford Pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Rd. near Main St. around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
PITTSVILLE, MD
delawarepublic.org

City of Seaford set to debut a new community garden in April 2023

Volunteers are needed to help finish construction of a new community garden in Seaford. The Seaford Community Garden is the brainchild of Cassandra Dayton who has been gardening since she was a child. “So the wheels again start turning and I said to myself, 'why not pass on the passion,...
SEAFORD, DE
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

WCPS announces September award winners

SALISBURY, Md. – Congrats to Wicomico County Public Schools’ Extra Mile Award Winners for September. Three employees, Dorey Bradford, James Simkins, and Gretchen Wallace, received this honor. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

