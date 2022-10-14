ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Niagara County, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara County, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Niagara County Judge, District Attorney passes away

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, passed away Monday at the age of 70. Murphy was the longest-serving District Attorney in Niagara County History. During his tenure, Murphy developed a domestic violence program that became a model for the state. He served four terms as the county’s chief prosecutor […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
ubspectrum.com

Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student

The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
nyspnews.com

Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny

On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for drug possession

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

East Aurora man arrested for DWI

On October 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested John B Goudeau., 58, of East Aurora, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Jamison Road in the town of Elma, Goudeau was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Goudeau had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Goudeau had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Goudeau was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
EAST AURORA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
