Completion of Eastern Park in Tonawanda to be announced Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US House Of Representatives has approved federal funding for the City of Tonawanda to make improvements to its town park. Eastern Park in the City of Tonawanda is one of eight parks and playgrounds in Erie County that received a combined $1.1M through the CARES Act.
Former Lt. Gov. Bob Duffy calls for special session, reassess bail reform
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former lieutenant governor in the Cuomo administration is calling on leaders in New York to reassess bail reform policies amid rising violence in the City of Rochester. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, former Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy sent a two-page letter to governor Kathy Hochul and democratic leaders in […]
ems1.com
FASNY: Volunteer fire companies caught in political situation over ambulance service
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ed Tase, president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), spoke frankly about what he sees as a "political" problem in Niagara County. Currently the City of Lockport does not offer transport to a hospital and is awaiting an audit by a...
WNY Baptist minsters file lawsuit over NYS gun ban
On Thursday, two Western New York congregation leaders alongside Firearms Police Coalition and Second Amendment Foundation filed a lawsuit against New York State.
Former Niagara County Judge, District Attorney passes away
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, passed away Monday at the age of 70. Murphy was the longest-serving District Attorney in Niagara County History. During his tenure, Murphy developed a domestic violence program that became a model for the state. He served four terms as the county’s chief prosecutor […]
Latest: Fatal stabbing on UB North Campus under investigation
University at Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Friday night near the Ellicott Complex. The victim was not a member of the UB community, police say.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Shiasia Hill being held in the Monroe County Jail
Shiasia Hill is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hill has a warrant out for her arrest. Hill is charged with grand larceny. Hill is 28 years old. Hill has black hair and brown eyes. His is 5’2″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known...
As UB-PD continues to investigate fatal stabbing, students share what they think about campus safety
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, UB Police told News 4, that they believe they are making progress in the investigation, with the help from students who witnessed what happened. “Thankfully there were quite a few students who came forward to say that they were bystanders and they witnessed different parts of the incident, so […]
University police release name of victim stabbed at UB's North Campus, search for person of interest continues
BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night. According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus. The...
Scholarship awarded to BPS student honors of Tops mass shooting victim Katherine 'Kat' Massey
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Public Schools student is receiving a scholarship in honor of Katherine 'Kat' Massey, one of 10 people who were killed in the Tops Market mass shooting on May 14. Camrin Mosley will be the first recipient of the scholarship, which will benefit Buffalo Public...
Service for four victims of Erie County murder-suicide to take place next week
Loved ones remember the victims of an Erie County family tragedy that has left four children without their parents, and two grandparents
ubspectrum.com
Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student
The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
nyspnews.com
Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to October 2020 shooting
The fatal shooting occurred on October 31, 2020, in the area of Bickford and Alice Avenues in Buffalo.
nyspnews.com
Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny
On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Grand Island man arrested for drug possession
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
nyspnews.com
East Aurora man arrested for DWI
On October 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested John B Goudeau., 58, of East Aurora, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Jamison Road in the town of Elma, Goudeau was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Goudeau had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Goudeau had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Goudeau was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Niagara Co. working to make opioid settlement fund recommendations
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Outside of Niagara Falls proper and the city of Lockport, it's all rural communities in Niagara County. "There are some nuances relative to meeting the needs in the rural communities," said Niagara County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Director Laura Kelemen. But that doesn't mean...
East Buffalo mural pays tribute to Tops mass shooting victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a mural in East Buffalo paying tribute to the Jefferson 10. It's on Landon Street, close to where 10 people were killed and three others wounded in a racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Market on May 14. Gary Heard came up with the...
