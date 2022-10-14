Read full article on original website
‘Women Behind the Wheel,’ ‘Baby Makers’ Join Limonero’s Mipcom Slate (EXCLUSIVE)
Limonero Films, an independent boutique distributor of factual programming and documentaries, is launching a selection of documentaries and factual entertainment series at the Mipcom TV market. The titles are “Women Behind the Wheel,” produced by Dartmouth Films in the U.K., the wildlife titles “Wild Icons of Iberia” and “Heroines of...
Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Midnights’ Lyric on Times Square Spotify Billboard
Go ‘head Taylor, give us the crumbs! On Sunday night, Swifties in New York City were surprised with a massive Spotify billboard in Times Square that revealed the first lyrical taste from album Midnights, out Friday. “I should not be left to my own devices,” read the billboard.
Netflix Backs Short Film Camp Training Program in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix has come on board for the second year to support the Short Film Camp, a film industry training program for professionals from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The SFC is led by Purin Pictures, a film funding body backed by the Purin Foundation. The event, running for ten days...
Fresco Films Boards ‘Breaking Bread,’ Sold by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)
Palestine’s Fresco Films has boarded Tamara Erde and Mathias Énard’s TV one-off “Breaking Bread,” with France’s Haut et Court Doc already locked as the main producer. Tony Copti will produce alongside Emma Lepers. Attempting to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through food, “Breaking Bread” will...
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Is the Most Infuriating Season Yet
There’s no shortage of red flags among contestants on Love Is Blind Season 3, but few rival the contestant who, upon being rejected for a proposal, whips out a bottle of Visine to fake cry for the camera.Questionable singles are par for the course on Love Is Blind, a series predicated on getting engaged to someone through a wall, but this season’s men are a particularly sorry bunch.One dude’s got a chip on his shoulder because his last relationship lasted for 10 years and ended in an affair; another can’t stop flirting with his ex and loves to remind his...
David Tennant’s ‘Litvinenko’ Sells to AMC+, Sundance Now
The David Tennant-starring “Litvinenko” has sold into AMC+ and Sundance Now in the U.S., along with a host of other buyers in 80 international markets. The drama has pre-sold ahead of its debut on ITV’s forthcoming U.K. streaming service ITVX, which launches this fall, and NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics, Netherlands, Poland and Baltics.
Leading Podcast Creators Share Tips for Growing an Audience and How Hollywood Can Spotlight Underrepresented Voices
At the inaugural The Gotham + Variety Audio Honors, presented by Wondery, leading podcast creators discussed their top tips for building an audience, and how the entertainment industry can do better to spotlight underrepresented voices. The event took place on Friday, Oct. 14, at Second Floor NYC in Midtown Manhattan....
‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Producer Frank Doelger to Be Showrunner on Surveillance Drama ‘Concordia’
Six-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Frank Doelger, whose credits include “Game of Thrones,” “The Swarm,” “John Adams” and “Rome,” and Intaglio Films, a joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Studios, have started production on surveillance drama thriller “Concordia,” set in an experimental utopian community.
Disney Underscores Kids & Family Market Rule at MipJunior
When it comes to kids and family, Disney still rules. Anybody doubting that just had to catch Disney Branded Television’s presentation of company’s buying needs, given by Rick Clodfelter at Saturday’s MipJunior. 100 or so execs sat listening to him. Far more delegates packed out the little...
