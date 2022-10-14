ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Netflix Backs Short Film Camp Training Program in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has come on board for the second year to support the Short Film Camp, a film industry training program for professionals from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The SFC is led by Purin Pictures, a film funding body backed by the Purin Foundation. The event, running for ten days...
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

Fresco Films Boards ‘Breaking Bread,’ Sold by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Palestine’s Fresco Films has boarded Tamara Erde and Mathias Énard’s TV one-off “Breaking Bread,” with France’s Haut et Court Doc already locked as the main producer. Tony Copti will produce alongside Emma Lepers. Attempting to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through food, “Breaking Bread” will...
RECIPES
TheDailyBeast

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Is the Most Infuriating Season Yet

There’s no shortage of red flags among contestants on Love Is Blind Season 3, but few rival the contestant who, upon being rejected for a proposal, whips out a bottle of Visine to fake cry for the camera.Questionable singles are par for the course on Love Is Blind, a series predicated on getting engaged to someone through a wall, but this season’s men are a particularly sorry bunch.One dude’s got a chip on his shoulder because his last relationship lasted for 10 years and ended in an affair; another can’t stop flirting with his ex and loves to remind his...
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

David Tennant’s ‘Litvinenko’ Sells to AMC+, Sundance Now

The David Tennant-starring “Litvinenko” has sold into AMC+ and Sundance Now in the U.S., along with a host of other buyers in 80 international markets. The drama has pre-sold ahead of its debut on ITV’s forthcoming U.K. streaming service ITVX, which launches this fall, and NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics, Netherlands, Poland and Baltics.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Disney Underscores Kids & Family Market Rule at MipJunior

When it comes to kids and family, Disney still rules. Anybody doubting that just had to catch Disney Branded Television’s presentation of company’s buying needs, given by Rick Clodfelter at Saturday’s MipJunior. 100 or so execs sat listening to him. Far more delegates packed out the little...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy