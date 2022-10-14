Read full article on original website
Netflix Backs Short Film Camp Training Program in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix has come on board for the second year to support the Short Film Camp, a film industry training program for professionals from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The SFC is led by Purin Pictures, a film funding body backed by the Purin Foundation. The event, running for ten days...
Analysis-Xi's new generals face tough military challenges post-congress
HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - In his first two terms as commander of the world's largest military, Chinese President Xi Jinping has unleashed sweeping changes to its structure, posture and potency.
China Box Office: ‘Homecoming’ Claims Third Weekend Win
Homecoming, a patriotic rescue movie, dominated the mainland China box office for the third successive weekend. Overall numbers remained anemic in the first full week after the National Day holiday period, sometimes referred to as a ‘Golden Week’. “Homecoming” garnered $12.1 million (RMB85.6 million) between Friday and Sunday,...
A celebration of Brexit benefits for travellers
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“Significant and continued disruption for a very long time”: that was the gloomy worst-case scenario set out this week by Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover. As boss of the main surface access point between the UK and continental Europe, he was warning of the consequences of the new EU Entry-Exit System, to which the UK asked to...
Jafar Panahi’s Son on His Father’s Arrest and the Protests Shaking the Iranian Regime (Exclusive)
Iran continues to be gripped by nationwide protests against the Islamic regime, demonstrations sparked by the death, on Sept. 13, of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died while in police custody after having been arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab. The protests are the largest and most sustained bout of civil unrest to grip Iran since 2009 and are seen by many as a true threat to the future of Iran’s Islamic rulers. More from The Hollywood ReporterMIPCOM: Vivica A. Fox to Host True Crime Show 'The...
‘Boundless’: Rodrigo Santoro, Alvaro Morte Lead the Greatest of Seafaring Adventures, Sold by ZDF Studios, RTVE
Rodrigo Santoro – Hector in “Westworld,” Xerxes in “300”– leans forward in his chair during a Zoom interview almost touching the screen, such is his excitement. “It’s absolutely extraordinary, the accomplishment. What they did, what this man did. The mission seemed completely impossible.” Santoro is talking about Ferdinand Magellan, whom he plays in Prime Video’s “Boundless,” directed by Simon West (“Con Air,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”), also starring Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “Money Heist,” and ZDF Studios and RTVE’s banner title at this year’s Mipcom. West calls the series his “passion project.” For anybody interested in the Age of Discovery, Magellan’s...
Yonder Serialized Story Platform Launched by Wattpad-Webtoon Owner Naver – Global Bulletin
YONDER SERIALIZED FICTION LAUNCH Blackstone Publishing, Aethon Books and Sterling and Stone are among the first publishing partners to join Yonder, a new serialized fiction app combining mobile reading, a serialized experience and thousands of curated stories. Then venture is being launched by South Korea’s Naver, the tech giant that owns Webtoon and Wattpad, the story app that has germinated scores of book-to-film adaptations. The platform offers an ad-free reading experience with several chapters of each story available for free before readers are offered the chance to unlock additional material using virtual coins. At launch, Yonder is the home of exclusive new...
