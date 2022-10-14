Read full article on original website
14news.com
Firsdon’s brace powers Belmont past UE Women’s Soccer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Belmont sophomore forward Leah Firsdon’s first career brace helped power the host Bruins past the visiting University of Evansville women’s soccer team, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Firsdon scored on rebound goals in the 54th and 63rd minutes...
14news.com
USI Cross Country teams sweep UE Invitational
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country finished in first place out of seven teams in the University of Evansville Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Angel Mounds in Evansville. USI registered 36 points, claiming the first-place position by 22 points. The Screaming Eagles recorded...
14news.com
USI Volleyball spiked by SEMO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-19, 1-8 OVC) ended the weekend with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 11-25) loss to Southeast Missouri State University (11-10, 6-3) at Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles produced solid numbers despite the loss, nabbing 40 or more kills and 30 or more assists for the second straight match.
14news.com
KWC Splits Saturday matches in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team came eyelashes from a perfect weekend at The Crossover, the largest volleyball tournament on record. The Panthers took down Southwest Baptist 3-0 to start the day, but fell in five sets to Drury. With a win over Lake Superior State last night, the Panthers finished the weekend 2-1. The Panthers (6-16) held a .288 attacking percentage in the day’s opening match against Southwest Baptist. Hallie McGuire continued her prolific weekend, recording a career-high 19 kills in the match while holding a .432 hitting percentage.
14news.com
Aces Volleyball gets first-ever sweep at Illinois State
NORMAL, IL. (WFIE) - For the first time in program history, the University of Evansville volleyball team defeated Illinois State on the road. On Saturday, the Purple Aces defeated the Redbirds by a final of 3-0 at Redbird Arena. Alondra Vazquez led all players with 18 kills and is now...
14news.com
Phillip; Vivas, lead Aces Men’s Soccer’s comeback win over SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - Facing a first half deficit, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team scored twice in the final 45 minutes to secure a 2-1 road victory over SIUE on Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Ill. “We came out a bit slow today and they were all over...
14news.com
Ky. Wesleyan football starts strong, but Findlay takes over from there
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - After a strong start by the Panthers, Findlay scored 44 unanswered points to take down Wesleyan 44-7 on Saturday night. Findlay moves to 3-4 (2-2 G-MAC) while Wesleyan falls to 2-5 (1-3 G-MAC). The Panthers started off the game strong, going on an eight play, 70-yard...
Hoosier high school bands compete at Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
14news.com
IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg. In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side. The...
Home Team Friday: Reitz vs. Mater Dei
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Reitz – 14 Mater Dei – 7
WTHI
Evansville Memorial Eliminates Washington in the Regional Championship
Lady Hatchets see their season come to an end at home. Evansville Memorial beats Washington 8-0 to win the Regional Championship.
14news.com
‘Play for Kate’ tournament back for 7th year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The seventh annual ‘Play for Kate’ Memorial tournament is underway. Fifty teams have gathered to honor Kate Bruggenschmidt, who passed away in an ATV accident but loved the game of softball. The tournament began at Deaconess Sports Park with the players gathering and releasing...
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern – 39 Boonville – 21
city-countyobserver.com
USI Alumna Named 2023 Indiana Teacher Of The Year
Tara Cocanower Recognized For Her Work At Bluffton High School. Tara Cocanower ’07, a U.S. history and Advanced Placement (AP) World History teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the year by the Indiana Department of Education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education from the University of Southern Indiana.
Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
14news.com
National organization honors fallen Evansville Marine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Marine Sgt. Brock Babb was an Evansville native who died in the line of duty while serving in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2006. 16 years later, he’s being remembered for the ultimate sacrifice. “16 years, to the day, and him being honored like this,”...
Journal Review
Chargers overcome adversity to down Warriors 8-6
NM Sulc 8 yard run, Galloway rushing conversion, 1:24. Rushing: NM (Dyson 139, Sulc 43, Galloway 28), DV (Sharp 64, Wuest 15, DeBenedetto 27, Robinson 9). Passing: NM (Dyson 11-17-119, Norman 0-1), DV (Soper 2-4-10, DeBebedett0 1-6). Receiving: NM (Ramsay 1-8, Galloway 4-40, Willis 2-18, Sulc 2-18, Norman 31), DV...
Only the Bravest Slay the Dragon to Catch Breathtaking Autumn Views Atop KY’s Black Mountain
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love the fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
14news.com
Early voting starting in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from election day, and that means early voting is getting underway in Indiana. The election office website for Vanderburgh County shows you can cast your ballot at Old National Events Plaza. That’s now every weekday through November 4 from...
