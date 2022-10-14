ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

ESPN

Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20

KC--Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Buf--Davis 34 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :16. Buf--Diggs 17 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:02. KC--Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44. Fourth Quarter. KC--FG Butker 44, 9:49. Buf--Knox 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:04. A--73,586.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

How the 10 Australians (and one Kiwi) look heading into the 2022/23 NBA season

When it comes to the Australian and New Zealand presence in the NBA, the upcoming 2022-23 season may well be the most anticipated ever. From Ben Simmons returning after his awfully long hiatus, Josh Giddey set to build off a historic rookie season, Dyson Daniels looking to follow in his footsteps as a first-year player, and the countless Australians likely to play major roles on contenders, there's reason to expect big things from the region's players.
NBA
ESPN

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ESPN

NWSL Playoff Glance

Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m. Chicago/San Diego winner at Portland, 5 p.m. Kansas City at OL Reign, 7:30 p.m. Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
ESPN

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

HBP--Cole (Giménez). Umpires--Home, Will Little; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Jeremie Rehak. T--3:02. A--36,728 (34,788).
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Kansas' Cobee Bryant suffers left leg injury, carted off

Kansas starting cornerback Cobee Bryant was carted off the field after he suffered a left ankle injury at the end of the first half of Saturday's 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said after the game that it was a "wait and see" situation regarding Bryant's injury. He...
LAWRENCE, KS
ESPN

TCU rallies for 43-40 win in 2 OTs over No. 8 Oklahoma St

FORT WORTH, Texas -- — Max Duggan and No. 13 TCU found themselves down in a hurry in their biggest game so far with coach Sonny Dykes. When it was all over against eighth-ranked Oklahoma State, the Horned Frogs were getting swarmed by their fans after needing some extra time to wrap up an impressive comeback.
FORT WORTH, TX
ESPN

Warriors, Jordan Poole agree to 4-year, $140M extension

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Saturday. The extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA draft class. It also comes in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

