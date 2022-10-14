When it comes to the Australian and New Zealand presence in the NBA, the upcoming 2022-23 season may well be the most anticipated ever. From Ben Simmons returning after his awfully long hiatus, Josh Giddey set to build off a historic rookie season, Dyson Daniels looking to follow in his footsteps as a first-year player, and the countless Australians likely to play major roles on contenders, there's reason to expect big things from the region's players.

