Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: The breakdown of Saturday’s Harrisburg vs. State College game
As the high school football season rolls into week 8, one Mid-Penn Conference matchup stands above the rest. With Class 6A No. 4 State College (7-0) landing at Severance Field Saturday to meet the No. 6 Harrisburg Cougars (5-1), a lot more than the inside track to a Commonwealth Division will be on the line.
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan
It’s time for a lowdown leveling with players and fans, and even James Franklin can’t talk his way out of it this time. The only cure is a slow, steady, and resolute recovery. And plenty of loose ends and unhinged parts are lying around after that destruction in Ann Arbor.
Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin lists one area Penn State's defense must change moving forward
James Franklin was not happy with the performance of his defense against Michigan in Week 7. Penn State was gashed on the ground at Michigan, with the Wolverines collecting 418 yards on the ground. The huge rushing performance was a big factor in the final score, with the Nittany Lions falling 41-17.
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming
The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
Yorkblog
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
Coatesville Area Senior High receives another safety threat, forcing protocols at football game
"To ensure the safety of our school community, we limited the crowd size to just two spectators per student-athlete," said Dr. Robert Moran, principal of Bishop Shanahan High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
WGAL
Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
Mechanicsburg hopes to avoid cat-astrophe with new trap-neuter-release program
They begin to emerge as soon as the sun starts to go down, the less-wary younger ones first, with their elders only showing just before it’s fully dark. Creeping out of the underbrush, eyes peeled for any danger, they eventually crowd around a large plate of food – something they’ll hopefully still do when that food is inside a cage trap.
WGAL
Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
abc23.com
Penndot State College Connector Meeting
Next week, PennDOT will hold public meetings on the latest developments for the controversial State College Connector Project. Officials say the project is aimed at bettering traffic conditions through eastern Centre County, but there’s still plenty of opposition. New signs, plenty of them, have been posted along Route 45,...
Comments / 1