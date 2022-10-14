ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming

The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Yorkblog

AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots

Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
YORK, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Penndot State College Connector Meeting

Next week, PennDOT will hold public meetings on the latest developments for the controversial State College Connector Project. Officials say the project is aimed at bettering traffic conditions through eastern Centre County, but there’s still plenty of opposition. New signs, plenty of them, have been posted along Route 45,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

