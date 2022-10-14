ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP governor candidate Dahle details his plan to upset Gov. Newsom

(Inside California Politics) — Candidate for California Governor Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his campaign. Sen. Dahle trails by a wide margin in recent polls, but says he still believes he has a chance to win in the race. He discusses his strategy, and message to voters […]
San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer

The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
Proposition 1: California’s Abortion Measure is Illogical and Intentionally Vague

Even though the United States Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade and made it a state’s decision, abortion is safe in California. However, Proposition 1, California’s Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment is so vague and hard to understand that it will put a woman’s right to choose in the court’s hands.
Milpitas mayoral candidate faces state probe

California’s political watchdog is investigating a Milpitas official running for mayor after a resident accused her of falsifying information on campaign forms. The Fair Political Practices Commission confirmed in a letter to Milpitas resident Christopher Martin that it has opened a case to look into the complaint against Vice Mayor Carmen Montano, which alleges she may have lied on a financial interest form about the purpose of a trip to China in April 2019.
New Poll Finds San Francisco Voters Are Moving Back To The Center

According to a new poll by the San Francisco Standard published on Thursday, voters in the city have moved back towards the center in the past few years following economic toil, massive political changes, rises in crime, and a growing number of homeless in the city. A revival of tough-on-crime...
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs

Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
