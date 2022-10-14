Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Related
indybay.org
Bay Area Activists Demand California Senators Seriously Address Nuclear War Threat
As part of the "Defuse Nuclear War" month of October, peace activist held demonstrations and picket lines in more than 40 US cities. October because sixty years ago nuclear war was almost unleashed because the US would not tolerate a country from a hostile alliance 90 miles from its border.
GOP governor candidate Dahle details his plan to upset Gov. Newsom
(Inside California Politics) — Candidate for California Governor Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his campaign. Sen. Dahle trails by a wide margin in recent polls, but says he still believes he has a chance to win in the race. He discusses his strategy, and message to voters […]
KCRA.com
Michael Bloomberg is almost single-handedly bankrolling California's Prop. 31
The committee supporting California's Proposition 31 — a measure that would ban in-person sales of flavored tobacco products — has received the overwhelming majority of its funds from billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate, according to campaign finance records. Of the...
San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer
The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
Proposition 1: California’s Abortion Measure is Illogical and Intentionally Vague
Even though the United States Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade and made it a state’s decision, abortion is safe in California. However, Proposition 1, California’s Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment is so vague and hard to understand that it will put a woman’s right to choose in the court’s hands.
Milpitas mayoral candidate faces state probe
California’s political watchdog is investigating a Milpitas official running for mayor after a resident accused her of falsifying information on campaign forms. The Fair Political Practices Commission confirmed in a letter to Milpitas resident Christopher Martin that it has opened a case to look into the complaint against Vice Mayor Carmen Montano, which alleges she may have lied on a financial interest form about the purpose of a trip to China in April 2019.
californiaglobe.com
New Poll Finds San Francisco Voters Are Moving Back To The Center
According to a new poll by the San Francisco Standard published on Thursday, voters in the city have moved back towards the center in the past few years following economic toil, massive political changes, rises in crime, and a growing number of homeless in the city. A revival of tough-on-crime...
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
RELATED PEOPLE
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
santaclaranews.org
Anthony Becker Attacks Santa Clara News Online with Unsubstantiated Claims
Yesterday, San Jose Spotlight published an article claiming that Mayoral candidate Anthony Becker has been the subject of death threats and homophobic remarks. Becker claims that Santa Clara News Online (SCNO) is the “primary culprit” of the attacks. First and foremost, I want to say that I condemn...
californiaglobe.com
State Begins Construction On $6.5 Billion, 10,000 Mile Broadband Internet Network Across California
Newsom administration officials and construction executives laid a groundbreaking ceremony in San Diego on Friday, kicking off the start of a massive $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile broadband internet network designed to give high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state. While there were proposals for high-speed internet to...
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
SFGate
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California puts an end to the "pink tax"
“The “Pink Tax” is a sexist penalty based purely on gender,” said Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan. “Paying a financial cost for being a woman is unjust and only adds to the gender wage and wealth gaps."
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
San Francisco residents fed up with crime, homelessness: 'It’s getting less safe'
Crime and homelessness are persistent issues plaguing San Francisco despite the newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Bay Area residents said.
Comments / 3