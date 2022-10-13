PnB Rock's girlfriend pens heartbreaking post following rapper's death: 'My man saved my life'

PnB Rock's partner Stephanie Sibounheuang mourned the late rapper in an emotional social media post, a month after he was shot and killed.

"I am 100% not ok," Sibounheuang wrote on Instagram, alongside a video collage of moments the two spent together. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am."

Rock, best known for his 2016 hit song "Selfish," died Sept. 12 after being shot during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, California. He was 30.

"(He) was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls," the rapper's music label, Atlantic Records, wrote in a statement confirming his death.

According to Los Angeles police, a suspect approached Rock while he was seated at a table and demanded items from him before shooting "multiple times." The rapper was then transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

In her Instagram post on Thursday, Sibounheuang detailed what she experienced from her perspective.

"To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital … while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn't make it after having the faith and confidence that he was," she continued.

Rock and Sibounheuang spent the day before he died attending a wedding together, according to posts on their Instagram stories. He is survived by their 2-year-old daughter, Zuri, as well as a daughter, Milan, from a previous relationship.

Sibounheuang also reflected on her relationship with the rapper, writing she felt "everything was finally perfect for our family."

"He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher," she added.

Sibounheuang shared one of the last conversations she had with Rock before his death. "My last day with u. I told you 'I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate,' even (if) it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that… I am grateful," she wrote.

About two weeks after Rock's death, Freddie Lee Trone, 40, and his son, were taken into custody and each was charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 38-year-old woman, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing. Her relationship with the two other defendants wasn't immediately clear.

Detectives believed a social media post may have tipped the assailant to Rock's location, police said after the shooting. Sibounheuang had posted the location and tagged the rapper in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

"I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids.

Cover me with strength, grace, and vision to carry on for the family. Shed light on this world in such dark times," Sibounheuang concluded.