ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Family of man shot and killed on interstate in DeKalb County wants answers

Daniel Booth served in a Navy for eight years right out of high school, seeing the world and serving his country as a Navy technician, according to his family. No one who loved him, including his 17-year-old daughter, would have thought he would be gunned down on an interstate while doing something he did every day for work: driving.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy