Austin, TX

CBS Austin

'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement

At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Big Bertha II revealed at halftime during UT vs Iowa State game

It’s a new era for an iconic drum at the University of Texas. Big Bertha turned 100 years old and was just retired at halftime at the UT versus Iowa State football game. She will sit in the UT Athletics Hall of Honor in the stadium. As fans said goodbye to the old Big Bertha, Big Bertha II was revealed.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Person injured in NE Austin crash dies at hospital

Police say a person injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northeast Austin later died at a hospital. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Cedar Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. The Austin Police Department says at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevrolet pickup truck and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown

A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Health Center's new Cedar Park location

Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Center's new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

18-wheeler crash in Manor leaves one person dead

MANOR, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Manor Saturday night. The crash between the vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, near 15000 Block East US 290 Highway Eastbound. Upon arrival, EMS found one person pinned in and extraction was in progress.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Music, football and soccer draw big weekend crowds to Austin

Major events will have music, football and soccer fans out in full force every day this weekend. Weekend Two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is underway, and Saturday Longhorn Football takes on Iowa State at home. Plus, Sunday Austin FC hosts the team’s first-ever playoff match. All...
AUSTIN, TX

