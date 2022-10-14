ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shastascout.org

Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

C.A.S.T for Kids gives disabled children the tools to fish

REDDING. Calif. — Out in Shasta lake, a community of volunteers have come together to give some very special kids an awesome day of fishing. CAST for Kids is a national nonprofit organization that hosts events all over the country, and uses the sport of fishing as a way to unite and encourage disabled kids within the community.
SHASTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
krcrtv.com

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Jordan Valenzuela, Redding City Council Candidate

REDDING, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things you...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County man part of team working on spacesuits for future astronauts

REDDING, Calif. — B-Squared Technical Services and Consulting may be the only company of its kind in Shasta County, and most certainly Oak Run. Dr. James Burrescia spoke to the Redding Rotary Club, detailing his extensive resume of working in the aerospace industry from Director of Flight Safety on the space shuttle program to now the Artemis Mission to the moon.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Potter
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California

Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

'Rebuild, Restore, Return' music festival coming to Lincoln Heights in Weed

The community of Lincoln Heights is hosting a benefit community music festival following the Mill Fire to spearhead the town's recovery efforts. The Mill Fire destroyed the historically African American community in Weed, California. But the communities spirit has burned brighter than any fire. The event will take place on...
WEED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#The Redding Rancheria#Tribal
actionnewsnow.com

'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Subaru hosts Golden Retriever Rescue adoption event

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding Subaru is teaming up with NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue to help Golden Retriever shelter dogs in Shasta County find a loving home. Redding Subaru says it will be donating $100 to NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue for every pet adopted in October. The event kicks...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Opening date for new Redding Costco location set

REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Ready for the reptiles? Redding Reptiles Expo kicks off this weekend

REDDING, Calif. — After several years, the Redding Reptiles Expo is back this weekend, so you can experience the world of reptiles up close and personal!. Redding Reptiles brings back a unique, educational, and family-friendly event to the Northstate community where reptile enthusiasts and animal lovers can come and learn more about the world of reptiles.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy