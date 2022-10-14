Read full article on original website
shastascout.org
Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
krcrtv.com
Become a firefighter, two major hiring events planned for wildland firefighting
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Hiring season has begun for the Bureau of Land Management, looking for up to 200 wildland firefighters who will work out of the California and Nevada area in 2023. "Fall is usually when we tried to start hiring," said Jason Schroeder, Superintendent with BLM. "Definitely...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
krcrtv.com
C.A.S.T for Kids gives disabled children the tools to fish
REDDING. Calif. — Out in Shasta lake, a community of volunteers have come together to give some very special kids an awesome day of fishing. CAST for Kids is a national nonprofit organization that hosts events all over the country, and uses the sport of fishing as a way to unite and encourage disabled kids within the community.
Multiple agencies involved in fighting wildfires hiring
The Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are hoping to fill 200 positions ahead of the next fire season.
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Power restored to residents in City of Shasta Lake
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 7:48 pm;. Power has been restored, according to the city. the cause of the power outage was a tree. According to a Facebook post from the city, a power outage has hit residents in the City of Shasta Lake. There's...
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Jordan Valenzuela, Redding City Council Candidate
REDDING, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things you...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man part of team working on spacesuits for future astronauts
REDDING, Calif. — B-Squared Technical Services and Consulting may be the only company of its kind in Shasta County, and most certainly Oak Run. Dr. James Burrescia spoke to the Redding Rotary Club, detailing his extensive resume of working in the aerospace industry from Director of Flight Safety on the space shuttle program to now the Artemis Mission to the moon.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
krcrtv.com
How one man came from the Bay Area to own a walnut farm in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Many small and large farmers are getting their tractors ready because it’s harvest season! This Includes one man who recently traded the city life to get back to his farming roots. Micheal Moxley grew up the farmer's way in Washington and lived in northern...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
krcrtv.com
'Rebuild, Restore, Return' music festival coming to Lincoln Heights in Weed
The community of Lincoln Heights is hosting a benefit community music festival following the Mill Fire to spearhead the town's recovery efforts. The Mill Fire destroyed the historically African American community in Weed, California. But the communities spirit has burned brighter than any fire. The event will take place on...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
krcrtv.com
Redding Subaru hosts Golden Retriever Rescue adoption event
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding Subaru is teaming up with NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue to help Golden Retriever shelter dogs in Shasta County find a loving home. Redding Subaru says it will be donating $100 to NORCAL Golden Retriever Rescue for every pet adopted in October. The event kicks...
actionnewsnow.com
Opening date for new Redding Costco location set
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
krcrtv.com
Redding woman celebrates 100th birthday and shares secret to a long, happy life
REDDING, Calif. — — A century ago neither the Empire State Building nor the Golden Gate Bridge had been built but one woman, who is still living in Redding, was born exactly 100 years ago. Mary Rae Bryden was born on October 16, 1922, and celebrated her 100th...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
krcrtv.com
Ready for the reptiles? Redding Reptiles Expo kicks off this weekend
REDDING, Calif. — After several years, the Redding Reptiles Expo is back this weekend, so you can experience the world of reptiles up close and personal!. Redding Reptiles brings back a unique, educational, and family-friendly event to the Northstate community where reptile enthusiasts and animal lovers can come and learn more about the world of reptiles.
krcrtv.com
New Redding Costco location and gas station set to open days before Thanksgiving
REDDING, Calif. — A new, larger Costco location is set to open in Redding in November. According to Costco, the doors will close at the current location on Dana Drive at 8:30 p.m. on November 21 and the new location at Bechelli Lane and South Bonnyview will open at 9 a.m. on November 22.
krcrtv.com
Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
