El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Sheriff says Lindsay Woods has been found safe

By Aidan Hulting
 8 days ago
The El Paso County Sheriff's office was seeking any information on the whereabouts of Lindsay Woods.

Lindsay was a missing/endangered 31-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. Lindsay is 5'7" and was wearing a black top, black pants, and gold wire-framed glasses.

Lindsay was last seen near Security Blvd. and Fontaine Blvd.

On Friday, around 11 am the Sheriff's Office said that Lindsay had been found safe and is now home.

They want to thank everyone who was able to share her information.

