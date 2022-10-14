Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
LGBTQ books in Michigan schools forms 'unexpected alliance' of Arab Americans, GOP
A local Fox affiliate reported on conservative and Arab American parents teaming up to protest "explicit" LGBTQ books in Michigan public schools.
Dearborn School Board Chaos as Muslim Parents Clash With LGBTQ+ Speakers
A meeting had to be shut down after hundreds of angry Muslim parents voiced opposition to LGBTQ+-affirming books in Dearborn's schools.
WLOS.com
Irate parents return to Michigan school board meeting to protest controversial book policy
DEARBORN, Mich. (CITC) — Just days after a Michigan school board ended a public meeting early due to outrage over a controversial book policy, dozens of parents and community members returned to the school board to raise the concerns they couldn't share earlier this week. Dearborn Public Schools (DPS)...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn school board meeting about book bans draws hundreds
The removal of at least six books from Dearborn school libraries was the focus for hundreds who attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Many supported banning the books under review, which include titles such as “This Book is Gay” by Jono Dawson. Supporters of the book removals say they contain sexual themes that are inappropriate for kids. The full list of books under review by the district’s new Book Reconsideration Committee are:
Michigan parents outraged after chaotic school board meeting ends abruptly: 'It's about protecting children'
Michigan parents are speaking out after a Dearborn school board meeting ended in chaos shortly after parents sounded the alarm on explicit books in the library
fox2detroit.com
Shouting, heated exchanges break out over LGBTQ+ books in Dearborn schools
At a Dearborn School Board meeting Thursday, hundreds of people filled the Stout Middle School auditorium. There was shouting, booing, and more as people shared their thoughts about certain books in school libraries after a parent reported them as being sexually explicit and inappropriate for children.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools
DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
VP Kamala Harris visited Detroit Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit police leaders want more discussion on funding from Michigan leaders
SOUTHFIELD, MIch. (FOX 2) - The topic of funding for police departments in Michigan has been a hot-button issue this year and, regardless of who wins the race for Governor, Metro Detroit leaders are hoping for bipartisan solutions to make sure law enforcement has the tools they need. This topic...
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
michiganchronicle.com
Highland Park’s Mayoral Race Rooted in Confusion Sparked by Court Rulings
City Council President Carlton Clyburn one of the write-in mayoral candidates for Highland Park. It’s difficult – if not impossible – to find another race for mayor in Michigan, perhaps the nation, where only one candidate is on the ballot for the November General Election. Yet, in the city of Highland Park, which didn’t have a Primary Election on Aug. 8, Councilwoman Glenda McDonald’s name will be the lone candidate for mayor that voters will see on the November ballot.
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
East Village Magazine
New state park will bring “stability” and “open up the river to the community,” Michigan DNR Director says
The Flint City Council approved a resolution Monday night to allow the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to invest $30.2 million in establishing a state park along much of the Flint River. The park is envisioned to encompass 230 acres stretching approximately 3 miles east to west...
Groups across the country are fighting efforts to expand ‘harmful’ highways
Nearly 60 years after a mile-long interstate uprooted a pair of bustling Black neighborhoods in Detroit, leaders plan to turn part of the highway into a lower-speed boulevard in a $300 million project that will reconnect those neighborhoods and cut down on highway pollution. Last month, the Biden administration awarded Michigan $104.6 million in grant funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law to help with the project.
fox2detroit.com
Election denier, insurrection attendee hired by Macomb County Clerk's Office
Genevieve Peters, who denied the 2020 election results, is now working for the Macomb County Clerk's Office. Right now, her job includes helping recruit poll workers.
Avalon International Breads opening inside 2 Meijer neighborhood markets
A new dining option is opening at two Meijer small format neighborhood stores. Meijer announced that Avalon International Breads will open inside its Rivertown Market in Detroit and Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. A November opening at both locations is expected. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others. Federal agents raided the home...
