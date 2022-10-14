ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz wins shootout over Oakleaf

Offenses flashed on Friday night at Citizens Field as Buchholz remained undefeated with a 45-31 win over 4S District 3 rival Oakleaf (Orange Park). The win also gave the Bobcats (6-0) their second win in district play. Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, a 2023 4-star Florida commit, threw for five touchdown...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Buffalo lose in a runaway

The Villages High School football team searched for answers to no avail all Friday night long. And now the Buffalo find themselves on the outside looking in at the state’s playoff picture. VHS failed to slow down a fierce Mount Dora rushing attack and couldn’t muster any offensive rhythm...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Brooksville Central tops Branford in extra frame 28-27

Brooksville Central used overtime to slip past Branford 28-27 at Brooksville Central High on October 14 in Florida football action. Branford started on steady ground by forging a 21-14 lead over Brooksville Central at the end of the first quarter. Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Brooksville Central...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville Buchholz pushes over Orange Park Oakleaf 45-31

Gainesville Buchholz called “game” in the waning moments of a 45-31 defeat of Orange Park Oakleaf on October 14 in Florida football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City Columbia outclasses Middleburg 28-14

Lake City Columbia put together a victorious gameplan to stop Middleburg 28-14 on October 14 in Florida football action. Lake City Columbia drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Middleburg after the first quarter. The Tigers registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Broncos. Offense was nothing...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ocala Forest dominates early, rolls past Clermont East Ridge 42-8

The Rolling Stones weren’t part of the show, but Ocala Forest used the classic band’s lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Clermont East Ridge 42-8 during this Florida football game. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get...
CLERMONT, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Palatka dominates early, rolls past Keystone Heights 48-30

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Palatka during a 48-30 win over Keystone Heights in a Florida high school football matchup. Palatka drew first blood by forging a 28-8 margin over Keystone Heights after the first quarter. Keystone Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it...
PALATKA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Not for the faint of heart: Hawthorne topples Lake Butler Union County 28-21

Hawthorne surfed the tension to ride to a 28-21 win over Lake Butler Union County in a Florida high school football matchup on October 14. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WFLA

WATCH: Tree, power lines fall on busy Florida road in cutting mishap

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting […]
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WILLISTON, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL

