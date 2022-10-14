Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz wins shootout over Oakleaf
Offenses flashed on Friday night at Citizens Field as Buchholz remained undefeated with a 45-31 win over 4S District 3 rival Oakleaf (Orange Park). The win also gave the Bobcats (6-0) their second win in district play. Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, a 2023 4-star Florida commit, threw for five touchdown...
Villages Daily Sun
Buffalo lose in a runaway
The Villages High School football team searched for answers to no avail all Friday night long. And now the Buffalo find themselves on the outside looking in at the state’s playoff picture. VHS failed to slow down a fierce Mount Dora rushing attack and couldn’t muster any offensive rhythm...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Brooksville Central tops Branford in extra frame 28-27
Brooksville Central used overtime to slip past Branford 28-27 at Brooksville Central High on October 14 in Florida football action. Branford started on steady ground by forging a 21-14 lead over Brooksville Central at the end of the first quarter. Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Brooksville Central...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville Buchholz pushes over Orange Park Oakleaf 45-31
Gainesville Buchholz called “game” in the waning moments of a 45-31 defeat of Orange Park Oakleaf on October 14 in Florida football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City Columbia outclasses Middleburg 28-14
Lake City Columbia put together a victorious gameplan to stop Middleburg 28-14 on October 14 in Florida football action. Lake City Columbia drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Middleburg after the first quarter. The Tigers registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Broncos. Offense was nothing...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ocala Forest dominates early, rolls past Clermont East Ridge 42-8
The Rolling Stones weren’t part of the show, but Ocala Forest used the classic band’s lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Clermont East Ridge 42-8 during this Florida football game. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Destination, victory: Citra North Marion’s fast burst dooms Ocala West Port 51-12
Citra North Marion controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 51-12 victory over Ocala West Port on October 14 in Florida football. Citra North Marion charged in front of Ocala West Port 28-0 to begin the second quarter. The Colts fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Palatka dominates early, rolls past Keystone Heights 48-30
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Palatka during a 48-30 win over Keystone Heights in a Florida high school football matchup. Palatka drew first blood by forging a 28-8 margin over Keystone Heights after the first quarter. Keystone Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Not for the faint of heart: Hawthorne topples Lake Butler Union County 28-21
Hawthorne surfed the tension to ride to a 28-21 win over Lake Butler Union County in a Florida high school football matchup on October 14. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
News4Jax.com
16 years later: Over 20,000 fans show support as 2 HBCUs battle it out at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first time two HBCUs are playing in Jacksonville in more than a decade. Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University battled it out Saturday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. The game being played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium caused a bit of a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ocala Trinity Catholic escapes close call with Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra 26-21
Ocala Trinity Catholic survived Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra in a 26-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in a Florida high school football matchup. Ocala Trinity Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra through the first quarter. The Sharks didn’t give up, slicing the...
WATCH: Tree, power lines fall on busy Florida road in cutting mishap
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting […]
WCJB
Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m. Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and...
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
WESH
Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/14
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tons of events in Marion County and eating insects. Yeah, we are not confident in that. But, we are confident in our chit chat with K-Country. Here’s what you missed.
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
Action News Jax
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
